TIM: Dario Trevisan confirmed as common representative...

Telecom Italia's Special Savings Share Shareholders' Meeting, held in Rozzano (Milan) today, confirmed the lawyer Dario Trevisan as common representative.
Mr. Trevisan will remain in office for three financial years, up to the approval of the financial statements at 31 December 2024.
His CV is attached.
Milan, 28 June 2022
Disclaimer
Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 19:21:02 UTC.