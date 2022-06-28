Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:39 2022-06-28 am EDT
0.2626 EUR   +1.94%
Summary 
Summary

TIM: Dario Trevisan confirmed as common representative...

06/28/2022 | 03:22pm EDT
Telecom Italia's Special Savings Share Shareholders' Meeting, held in Rozzano (Milan) today, confirmed the lawyer Dario Trevisan as common representative.

Mr. Trevisan will remain in office for three financial years, up to the approval of the financial statements at 31 December 2024.

His CV is attached.

Milan, 28 June 2022

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 19:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 584 M 16 402 M 16 402 M
Net income 2022 -5,40 M -5,69 M -5,69 M
Net Debt 2022 25 236 M 26 561 M 26 561 M
P/E ratio 2022 -48,7x
Yield 2022 1,79%
Capitalization 5 504 M 5 794 M 5 794 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 51 893
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 0,26 €
Average target price 0,34 €
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-40.67%5 766
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.92%214 014
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.38%132 817
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.43%103 515
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.83%99 019
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-28.97%74 436