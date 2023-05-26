Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-26 am EDT
0.2585 EUR   -0.58%
12:58pTim : Elio Schiavo appointed Chairman of Olivetti
PU
05/25Mib falls to 26,400 area; Telecom Italia at tail end
AN
05/24Telecom Italia Schedules Special Board Meeting to Review Vivendi-backed Candidate
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TIM: Elio Schiavo appointed Chairman of Olivetti

05/26/2023 | 12:58pm EDT
TIM announces that Elio Schiavo has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Olivetti, a benefit corporation fully controlled by the Group and operating in the field of the Internet of Things.
Elio Schiavo, who joined TIM last May to lead the Enterprise activities reorganisation process, is currently Chief Enterprise and Innovative Solutions Officer at TIM and CEO of Noovle, the Group's subsidiary operating in the Cloud sector.
Olivetti operates as part of TIM Enterprise, the Business Unit dedicated to Public Administration and major customers, for which a spin-off is envisaged with a view to enhancing all the reference assets relating to connectivity, the Cloud, the IoT and Cybersecurity.

The Olivetti Shareholders' Meeting, which appointed Elio Schiavo as Chairman, also renewed the composition of the Board of Directors, over 60% of which is currently made up of women, testifying to the TIM Group's commitment to overcoming gender inequality with practical actions.

The Olivetti Board, in the first meeting held after the Shareholders' Meeting, confirmed Quang Ngo Dinh as Chief Executive Officer.

Rome, 26 May 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 16:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 089 M 17 255 M 17 255 M
Net income 2023 -261 M -280 M -280 M
Net Debt 2023 23 802 M 25 528 M 25 528 M
P/E ratio 2023 -18,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 492 M 5 890 M 5 890 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
EV / Sales 2024 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 50 305
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 0,26 €
Average target price 0,30 €
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.20.20%5 890
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED24.44%179 930
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-8.96%146 383
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG13.42%112 744
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION9.49%100 416
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.80%69 398
