TIM: Elio Schiavo appointed Chairman of Olivetti

TIM announces that Elio Schiavo has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Olivetti, a benefit corporation fully controlled by the Group and operating in the field of the Internet of Things.

Elio Schiavo, who joined TIM last May to lead the Enterprise activities reorganisation process, is currently Chief Enterprise and Innovative Solutions Officer at TIM and CEO of Noovle, the Group's subsidiary operating in the Cloud sector.

Olivetti operates as part of TIM Enterprise, the Business Unit dedicated to Public Administration and major customers, for which a spin-off is envisaged with a view to enhancing all the reference assets relating to connectivity, the Cloud, the IoT and Cybersecurity.



The Olivetti Shareholders' Meeting, which appointed Elio Schiavo as Chairman, also renewed the composition of the Board of Directors, over 60% of which is currently made up of women, testifying to the TIM Group's commitment to overcoming gender inequality with practical actions.



The Olivetti Board, in the first meeting held after the Shareholders' Meeting, confirmed Quang Ngo Dinh as Chief Executive Officer.

Rome, 26 May 2023