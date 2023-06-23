(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia Spa has announced that Elisabetta Romano has been appointed chairwoman of the board of directors of Sparkle, the Group's global operator, the first international service provider in Italy and among the first in the world.

CEO Enrico Maria Bagnasco retains the leadership of Sparkle with the proxies given to him upon his appointment last November.

The appointment comes on the heels of the resignation of Alessandro Pansa, who has decided to leave his role as chairman of Sparkle and Tesly to better focus on his new position as a member of TIM's board of directors.

TIM on Friday closed 0.5 percent in the red at EUR0.26 per share.

