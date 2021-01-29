Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Italia S.p.A.    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TIM: FIBRE CO-INVESTMENT OFFER ON SECONDARY NETWORK...

01/29/2021 | 11:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With the aim of speeding up coverage and the adoption of very high-capacity ultrabroadband across the country, in view of the launch of FiberCop, TIM has published on its wholesale website (https://wdc.wholesale.telecomitalia.it/) its co-investment offer for roll out of the secondary fibre optic access network. This project will allow FTTH solutions to be offered to households and businesses in 1,610 municipalities across the country by 2025.

The Italian Communications Authority (AGCom) has at the same time been notified of the co-investment offer so that it can evaluate it in accordance with the new European Electronic Communications Code and take the consequent measures.

TIM's initiative is based on the 'open' co-investment model envisaged by the new Code and is the first example of a nation-wide project of this kind in Europe. Application of the new provisions of the Code will encourage investments in fibre and speed up the transition of families and businesses from the legacy copper network to the new infrastructure.

The co-investment offer relates to around 75% of property units in the grey and black areas of the country and provides for the supply of wholesale access services to the FTTH network that can be used by operators with various technical solutions. The project is aimed at all market operators. The fibre network architecture that will be adopted is suited to reconciling the objectives of efficiency and promoting infrastructure competition between operators, while also simplifying retail customer migration processes between different suppliers.

Interested operators will be able to join the co-investment programme even for smaller geographical areas than the entire project, even at the level of individual municipalities. In any case, the co-investment procedure provides extensive opportunities for operators with different degrees of infrastructure or with different infrastructure in different geographical areas, including local operators, to get involved.

As required by the new European Code, the co-investment participation model is based on effective sharing of the long-term risk of building the new FTTH network. The degree of risk sharing will be determined, on a non-discriminatory basis, by each co-investor according to their characteristics and business choices. Investors may also sign up to the project after 2021, in exchange for a fee that reflects the fact that the initial investors accept greater risks and commit their capital before the others, as established by the new Code.

Rome, 29 January 2021

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 16:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
11:14aTIM : Fibre co-investment offer on secondary network...
PU
01/28TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Sparkle with Fondazione Ortygia Business School for the....
PU
01/27TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Discovery and TIM launch discovery+ to TIMVISION...
PU
01/25TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Tim launches noovle spa, the biggest cloud project for...
PU
01/22TIM : Eugenio santagata joins the group from april and he...
PU
01/20TIM board meeting could set CEO on road to new term -sources
RE
01/20TIM : Process of presenting a slate to renew the board...
PU
01/20TIM board meeting could set CEO on road to new deal-sources
RE
01/12Solutions 30 Signs Deal With Telecom Italia To Deploy Fiber Optics In Italy
MT
01/11TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Tim successfully issues 8-year inaugural sustainability b..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 898 M 19 318 M 19 318 M
Net income 2020 1 130 M 1 373 M 1 373 M
Net Debt 2020 23 414 M 28 450 M 28 450 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,87x
Yield 2020 3,18%
Capitalization 7 928 M 9 612 M 9 633 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
EV / Sales 2021 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 52 464
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 0,52 €
Last Close Price 0,36 €
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Operations Officer
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-4.08%9 612
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.16%229 126
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.04%130 848
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.38%93 474
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.13%86 112
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY6.79%60 302
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ