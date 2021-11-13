Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TIM: Open Ran mobile network coverage launched in Piedmont

11/13/2021 | 06:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In Saluzzo, south-west Piedmont, the TIM Group is continuing its programme to deliver Open RAN (Open Radio Access Network) Solutions across its mobile network, with the aim of speeding up the development of 5G and Edge Computing digital services through new centralised and in cloud functions.

Benefiting both citizens and businesses, Open RAN technology in fact allows the mobile network to be made more flexible to supply ever more evolved digital services also in 5G.

TIM thus confirmed itself as the only operator in Italy and among the first in Europe to have already launched an important infrastructure initiative to create the 'open network' model, which promotes the involvement of software development and start-up companies.

In particular, now that laboratory tests have been run in Turin and field tests completed in Faenza and Matera, TIM is also bringing the new mobile radio network to Saluzzo, thus creating one of the most extensive Open RAN coverages in Europe.

The Open RAN solution is used in a complex scenario, with live traffic and radio coverage over multiple frequency bands transmitted from several sites, using TIM tools and methodologies for optimal management and control.

This further technological milestone in Saluzzo has been achieved with the help of JMA Wireless for RAN software components, Microelectronics Technology (MTI) for radio-frequency equipment, Dell Technologies for the hardware and Cisco for transport to the site. Italtel has supported TIM with the system integration of this solution.

The Open RAN deployment and the 'intelligent' components of the new radio network are fundamental in terms of security and resilience, based on 'made in TIM' developments. The use of SON (Self Organizing Network) systems allows the spread and inclusion of Open RAN solutions in the TIM network to be accelerated, thus promoting the coexistence of Open RAN functionalities with the other network components.

The development of Open RAN solutions, in keeping with the 2021-2023 'Beyond Connectivity' plan, allows the potential of Edge Cloud and Artificial Intelligence to be combined. This technology will enable operators to strengthen security standards, improve network performance and optimise costs in order to provide ever more advanced digital services, such as those linked to the new Industry 4.0, Smart City and self-driving solutions.

Rome, 21 October 2021

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 11:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
06:30aTIM : Open Ran mobile network coverage launched in Piedmont
PU
11/12Vivendi sees current Telecom Italia CEO as short term solution, sources say
RE
11/12Telecom Italia shares fall after tense board meeting
RE
11/11Telecom Italia Shareholder Vivendi Inquires CEO On Role In Two Profit Warnings
MT
11/11Under-fire Telecom Italia CEO survives board showdown
RE
11/11Under-fire Telecom Italia CEO survives board showdown
RE
11/11TIM : meeting of The Board of Directors
PU
11/10SPARKLE PARTICIPATES TO 4 WEEKS 4 IN : 200...
PU
11/09Italy's CDP Rejects Management Shakeup in Telecom Italia
MT
11/09Italy's CDP opposes major management changes in TIM boardroom row - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 545 M 17 787 M 17 787 M
Net income 2021 241 M 275 M 275 M
Net Debt 2021 21 038 M 24 071 M 24 071 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 3,35%
Capitalization 6 898 M 7 897 M 7 893 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 52 177
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 0,32 €
Average target price 0,48 €
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-12.27%7 897
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.72%216 696
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.35%124 685
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.4.94%123 594
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.44%103 488
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG13.92%92 512