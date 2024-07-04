(Alliance News) - Sparkle, Italy's first international service provider and among the first in the world and a global operator of the Telecom Italia group, has strengthened its partnership with media delivery company MainStreaming to support the distribution of high-performance video content in an environmentally sustainable manner.

Under the agreement, Sparkle will double the space reserved for MainStreaming's servers in its green data center in Athens to further enrich its global Internet connectivity service offering.

MainStreaming will serve as an international technology partner to broadcasters, over-the-top, digital media companies and emerging players for streaming video at the highest quality and in an environmentally sustainable manner.

Telecom Italia trades in the green by 1.3 percent at EUR0.24 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

