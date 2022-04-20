TIM: TIM Brasil, completed the acquisition of Oi Group's...

TIM announced that its Brazilian subsidiary TIM S.A., together with Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIVO) and Claro S.A., has completed the acquisition of Oi Group's mobile asset for a total consideration of approximately 7 billion reais.

The closing comes after approval of the transaction by the local authorities (CADE and Anatel).



As a result of the closing of the acquisitions there will be a new infrastructural balance in the Brazilian market, with three major operators ensuring a high level of competition, customer benefits and adequate investment for the development of telecommunications infrastructure and the digitalization of the country.



Rome, 20 April 2022