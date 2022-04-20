Log in
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/20 03:42:35 pm EDT
0.3020 EUR   -1.31%
02:55pTIM : TIM Brasil, completed the acquisition of Oi Group's...
PU
11:13aTelecom Italia In Talks With Banks For New $3.3 Billion Credit Line
MT
04/15TELECOM ITALIA S P A : FiberCop and TLC Telecomunicazioni sign co-investment...
PU
TIM: TIM Brasil, completed the acquisition of Oi Group's...

04/20/2022 | 02:55pm EDT
TIM announced that its Brazilian subsidiary TIM S.A., together with Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIVO) and Claro S.A., has completed the acquisition of Oi Group's mobile asset for a total consideration of approximately 7 billion reais.

The closing comes after approval of the transaction by the local authorities (CADE and Anatel).

As a result of the closing of the acquisitions there will be a new infrastructural balance in the Brazilian market, with three major operators ensuring a high level of competition, customer benefits and adequate investment for the development of telecommunications infrastructure and the digitalization of the country.

Rome, 20 April 2022

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 18:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 584 M 16 918 M 16 918 M
Net income 2022 189 M 205 M 205 M
Net Debt 2022 23 299 M 25 295 M 25 295 M
P/E ratio 2022 -82,7x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 6 313 M 6 853 M 6 853 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 51 913
Free-Float 77,0%
Income Statement Evolution
