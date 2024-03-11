(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia Spa on Monday announced a supplement to the press release and presentation of the 2024-2026 'Free to Run' business plan released on Capital Market Day last March 7.

The company then specifies that pro forma net debt net of estimated deleverage for the Netco transaction of around EUR6.1 billion as of December 31, 2023, is expected to be around EUR7.5 billion at the end of 2024.

This change is mainly attributable to an ordinary operating component-i.e., Ebitda net of investments, financial expenses, Net Working Capital performance, TIM Brasil minorities, and the taxes and other charges component-and an extraordinary operating component, i.e., impacts related to the Netco transaction such as separation costs, possible impacts from price adjustments, and additional items related to Net working Capital.

Finally, regarding the 2025-2026 cash flows, the company specified that in 2025 Net cash flow is expected to be around zero and in 2026 around EUR500.0 million. "These levels of Net cash flow, when normalized, lead to a value around EUR400.0 million in 2025 and EUR800 million in 2026," the note reads.

The cash flow normalization factors "are related to extraordinary cash outflows at the working capital level mainly related to the effective liquidation of the staff subject to redundancy incentive initiatives already activated and to the normalization of debt costs due to the impact of the expected improvement in creditworthiness that will allow the company to implement, on a trend basis, a more efficient management of the liquidity margin and the decrease in charges related to extraordinary items," the company further points out.

"TIM confirms, therefore, the 2024-2026 guidance" already presented to the market, pointing out "that possible upside to the guidance could result from the earn-outs related to the Netco transaction and the possible sale of Sparkle, the process of which is still ongoing."

TIM's stock closed Friday up 4.8 percent at EUR0.22 per share.

