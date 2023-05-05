Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-04 am EDT
0.2487 EUR    0.00%
TIM, bids received are still "inadequate" and awaits changes

05/05/2023 | 02:02am EDT
(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia Spa announced Thursday that the board of directors has "thoroughly analyzed the non-binding bids received for Netco from the consortium formed by CDP Equity Spa and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Europe Limited and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP and has deemed them still inadequate."

Therefore, the note says, "considering the willingness expressed by at least one of the bidders to improve it, the board has decided to sound out this willingness, in order to obtain a final offer by next June 9."

Telecom Italia's stock closed Thursday in the green by 0.2 percent at EUR0.25 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -0.54% 176.74 Delayed Quote.6.46%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 0.00% 0.2487 Real-time Quote.14.98%
Financials
Sales 2023 15 999 M 17 605 M 17 605 M
Net income 2023 -398 M -438 M -438 M
Net Debt 2023 24 689 M 27 167 M 27 167 M
P/E ratio 2023 -16,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 251 M 5 778 M 5 778 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
EV / Sales 2024 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 50 377
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 0,25 €
Average target price 0,30 €
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.14.98%5 778
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED32.27%186 368
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.60%157 019
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.63%116 903
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.24%106 450
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED41.69%82 389
