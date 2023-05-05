TIM, bids received are still "inadequate" and awaits changes

(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia Spa announced Thursday that the board of directors has "thoroughly analyzed the non-binding bids received for Netco from the consortium formed by CDP Equity Spa and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Europe Limited and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP and has deemed them still inadequate."

Therefore, the note says, "considering the willingness expressed by at least one of the bidders to improve it, the board has decided to sound out this willingness, in order to obtain a final offer by next June 9."

Telecom Italia's stock closed Thursday in the green by 0.2 percent at EUR0.25 per share.

