    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 11/26 11:37:09 am
0.4805 EUR   -0.72%
TIM: clarification of the board of statutory auditors

11/28/2021 | 04:50pm EST
The Board of Directors of TIM S.p.A. ("TIM") met today, under the chairmanship of Salvatore Rossi, to acknowledge Mr Luigi Gubitosi's resignation. Having accepted his resignation, the BoD passed resolution to relieve Mr Luigi Gubitosi of his position as CEO and General Manager of the Company and remove his respective powers; the Board then proceeded to reorganise the governance and reallocate said powers. Mr Luigi Gubitosi remains a member of the Board of Directors. Mr Gubitosi holds 3,957,152 shares in TIM.

On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, Chairman Salvatore Rossi expressed his heartfelt thanks for Mr Gubitosi's work.

At the proposal of the Nomination and The Board of Statutory Auditors of TIM, in relation to some press articles published recently and which refer to alleged resolutions or decisions taken by majority only by the Board of Statutory Auditors, points out that from its appointment to date it has always taken all its resolutions and decisions unanimously.

Rome, 28 November 2021

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 21:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 15 579 M 17 619 M 17 619 M
Net income 2021 357 M 403 M 403 M
Net Debt 2021 21 016 M 23 767 M 23 767 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,3x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 10 004 M 11 321 M 11 314 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 52 177
Free-Float 75,6%
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 0,48 €
Average target price 0,44 €
Spread / Average Target -8,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.27.32%11 321
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.83%217 445
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.11%123 129
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.1.71%120 640
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.49%99 832
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.98%86 678