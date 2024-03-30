TIM announces that, in view of the Shareholders' Meeting called for 23 April next to deliberate - inter alia - on the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, the following slates of candidates have been filed in addition to the one presented last 6 March by the outgoing Board.

For the appointment of the Board of Directors:

Slate presented by Merlyn Partners SCSp (a company under Luxembourg law, which announced that it holds 0.53% of the capital consisting of ordinary shares):

1. Umberto PAOLUCCI (indicated as Chairman)

2. Stefano SIRAGUSA (indicated as CEO)

3. Ersilia VAUDO

4. Niccolò RAGNINI KOTHNY

5. Ida Claudia PANETTA

6. Ottavia ORLANDONI

7. Boris DI NEMŠIC

8. Robert HACKL

9. Boulos H.B. DOANY

10. Barbara OLDANI

With the exception of Stefano Siragusa, all the candidates declare they qualify as independent.

Slate presented by ASATI - Associazione azionisti Telecom Italia on behalf of shareholders associated with it (who stated that they hold 0.53% of the capital consisting of ordinary shares):

1. Franco LOMBARDI

2. Alberto BRANDOLESE

3. Maurizio Matteo DECINA

4. Francesca DALLA VECCHIA

All the candidates declare they qualify as independent.

Slate presented by Bluebell Capital Partners Limited (London-based company, as manager of the Bluebell Active Equity Master Fund ICAV, which reported that it holds 0.5003% of the capital consisting of ordinary shares):

1. Paola GIANNOTTI DE PONTI (indicated as Chairman)

2. Paolo AMATO

3. Laurence LAFONT

4. Monica BIAGIOTTI

5. Paolo VENTURONI

6. Eugenio D'AMICO

All the candidates declare they qualify as independent.

For the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors:

Slate presented by Vivendi S.E. (which stated that it holds 23.75% of the capital consisting of ordinary shares):

Section for Standing Auditor position

1. Mara VANZETTA

2. Massimo GAMBINI

3. Francesco SCHIAVONE PANNI

4. Giulia DE MARTINO

5. Pietro MASTRAPASQUA

Section for Alternate Auditor position

1. Massimiliano DI MARIA

2. Carlotta VENEZIANI

3. Barbara DE LEO

4. Nicola GUALANDI

Furthermore, Vivendi S.E. proposes - if the conditions are met - to appoint as Chairman of the Control Body the candidate indicated first in the section of the list relating to Standing Auditors; it also proposes a gross annual remuneration of Euro 135,000.00 for the Chairman and of Euro 95,000.00 for each Standing Auditor as well as an additional gross annual remuneration of Euro 15,000.00 for the Standing Auditor who will be appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board (Organismo di Vigilanza) of the Company in accordance with the organizational model adopted pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 231/2001.

Unitary list submitted by a group of fund managers and SICAVs (declaring that they collectively hold 1.33684% of the capital consisting of ordinary shares)

Section for Standing Auditor position

1. Francesco FALLACARA

2. Anna DORO

3. Corrado GATTI

4. Raffaella Annamaria PAGANI

5. Felice PERSICO

Section for Alternate Auditor position

1. Paolo PRANDI

2. Laura FIORDELISI

3. Simone MONTANARI

4. Donatella VITANZA

The candidate indicated first in the section of the list relating to the Statutory Auditors is the one proposed as Chairman of the Control Body pursuant to the law.

In the days to come, detailed information and documentation required by applicable regulations will be made available as per the notice of the Shareholders' Meeting (TIM website www.gruppotim.it/agm; storage platform website www.1info.it).