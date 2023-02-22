Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:39:32 2023-02-22 am EST
0.2980 EUR   -1.13%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TIM, from KRR request for non-binding offer extension

02/22/2023 | 01:20am EST
(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia on Tuesday evening announced - with reference to the indicative, non-binding offer submitted by KKR on Feb. 1, following up on its Feb. 6 press release - that it had received a letter from KKR extending the deadline for that offer to March 24, 2023.

Specifically, according to the letter, the extension of the deadline is due to a request by the government to have an additional four weeks to conduct a joint analysis of the public aspects of the transaction concerning the powers that can be exercised by the government in the field.

However, KKR confirmed its readiness to continue a constructive dialogue with TIM and to proceed with due diligence activities.

TIM confirms that the board of directors will still be held on February 24, 2023 to discuss KKR's non-binding offer and make appropriate decisions.

Telecom Italia ended Tuesday's session in the red by 1.2 percent at EUR0.30 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. -2.59% 55.7 Delayed Quote.23.18%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -1.18% 0.3014 Delayed Quote.39.34%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 840 M 16 904 M 16 904 M
Net income 2022 -1 725 M -1 841 M -1 841 M
Net Debt 2022 20 317 M 21 681 M 21 681 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,62x
Yield 2022 0,55%
Capitalization 6 368 M 6 796 M 6 796 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 51 887
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 0,30 €
Average target price 0,31 €
Spread / Average Target 2,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.39.34%6 796
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.08%168 919
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED14.20%161 161
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.19%110 550
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.58%101 566
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED32.90%75 175