TIM, from KRR request for non-binding offer extension

(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia on Tuesday evening announced - with reference to the indicative, non-binding offer submitted by KKR on Feb. 1, following up on its Feb. 6 press release - that it had received a letter from KKR extending the deadline for that offer to March 24, 2023.

Specifically, according to the letter, the extension of the deadline is due to a request by the government to have an additional four weeks to conduct a joint analysis of the public aspects of the transaction concerning the powers that can be exercised by the government in the field.

However, KKR confirmed its readiness to continue a constructive dialogue with TIM and to proceed with due diligence activities.

TIM confirms that the board of directors will still be held on February 24, 2023 to discuss KKR's non-binding offer and make appropriate decisions.

Telecom Italia ended Tuesday's session in the red by 1.2 percent at EUR0.30 per share.

