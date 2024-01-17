(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia Spa, as part of the activities aimed at the closing of the NetCo divestment transaction and following the signing of the transaction agreement with Optics BidCo - a subsidiary of KKR -, announced on Wednesday that it had received approval for the execution of the transaction for the purposes of the Golden Power regulations.

The consent order, by which the Council of Ministers exercised special powers in the form of prescriptions only, endorsed the commitments submitted during the proceedings.

These were commitments deemed by the government to be fully suitable to guarantee its protection of the strategic interests related to the assets involved in the transaction.

Telecom Italia closed Tuesday's session in the green by 0.6 percent at EUR0.28 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.