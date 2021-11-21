Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TIM: meeting of the Board of Directors to assess the non...

11/21/2021 | 02:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TIM's Board of Directors met today under the chairmanship of Salvatore Rossi, and acknowledged the intention of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ("KKR"), to date qualified as "non-binding and indicative", to launch a possible public tender offer for the entire share capital of the Company (both ordinary and savings shares), aimed at the delisting of the Company (the "Indication of Interest").

The Indication of Interest, which is non-binding - as specified above - and based on publicly available information, would be conditional upon a minimum level of acceptance of 51% for both classes of shares.

The Indication of Interest was qualified by KKR as "friendly" and aims at obtaining approval by TIM's directors and support by the Company's management. For the time being, it is conditional - among others - to an estimated four-week confirmatory due diligence, as well as clearance by key government stakeholders (TIM is subject to the Government's special powers, so called Golden Power).

The Indication of Interest foresees a price (to be considered, for the time being, indicative only as well as non-binding), to be paid fully in cash, equal to Euro 0.505 per ordinary and/or savings share.

Rome, 21 November 2021

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 19:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
02:04pTIM : meeting of the Board of Directors to assess the non...
PU
05:25aVivendi says is long-term investor in Telecom Italia amid KKR takeover talk
RE
03:59aKKR makes non-binding $12 bln takeover proposal for Telecom Italia
RE
11/20Telecom Italia to hold new extraordinary board meeting as pressure on CEO mounts
RE
11/19S&P downgrades Telecom Italia on weakening earnings
RE
11/19S&P cuts Telecom Italia's debt due to falling earnings
RE
11/18TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Sparkle's Seabone Marks Its 25th Anniversary
PU
11/18Europe's Largest Telecoms Call for Open RAN Ecosystem
MT
11/17TELECOM ITALIA S P A : Fibercop and Connectivia sign co-investment agreement to...
PU
11/16Telecom Italia Mulls Renegotiation of Deal With DAZN
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 541 M 17 537 M 17 537 M
Net income 2021 241 M 272 M 272 M
Net Debt 2021 21 193 M 23 914 M 23 914 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 3,12%
Capitalization 7 371 M 8 345 M 8 317 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 52 177
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 0,35 €
Average target price 0,42 €
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-8.19%8 345
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.95%210 569
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.13%124 434
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.14%122 337
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.36%100 157
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.21%88 511