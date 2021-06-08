Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TIM: one of the first laboratories worldwide for the...

06/08/2021 | 05:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TIM is one of the first operators worldwide and the only one in Italy to launch an OTIC (Open Test and Integration Center) Lab. The new 'TIM European OTIC Lab', approved by the O-RAN ALLIANCE according to its OTIC criteria and guidelines, will be based at the TIM Group's Innovation laboratories in Turin. It will operate in synergy with the entire Open RAN ecosystem (equipment providers, start-ups, system integrators etc.) to test new solutions and accelerate the deployment of this technology for the new pan-European mobile network architecture based on 5G, Cloud and Edge Computing.

The TIM European OTIC Lab offers a collaborative, open, impartial and qualified working environment and physical space to support the wide adoption of O-RAN specifications. The Lab promotes the opening of the O-RAN ecosystem by developing implementations and solutions, by testing and verifying the compliance of RAN equipment (antennas, radio base stations, etc.) from individual or different suppliers with the specifications of the O-RAN interfaces and by providing technical results to the community on the experiences gained during testing.

TIM has been a Member of the O-RAN ALLIANCE since 2018 and last February it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the main European operators to promote Open RAN solutions.

TIM thereby confirms its commitment to encouraging the adoption and development of Open RAN solutions in Europe and speeding up their implementation on its commercial network. In the last few days, in Faenza, the Group has implemented an Open RAN solution on a live network, making it one of the first operators in Europe and worldwide to do so and the only one in Italy.

Rome, 8 June 2021

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 09:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
05:41aTIM : one of the first laboratories worldwide for the...
PU
06/07MARKET CHATTER : European Commission to Raise Validity Concerns on Italy's Media..
MT
06/06Italy's innovation minister plays down single network plan
RE
06/04TIM : launch of testing of the satellite Internet service...
PU
06/03PHILIP MORRIS AND TIM : agreement to digitise logistics...
PU
06/01TELECOM ITALIA S P A  : Streaming app DAZN hikes monthly fee in Italy after Seri..
RE
05/27ITALY : EIB confirms support for TIM's plan to develop 5G,...
PU
05/27FACTBOX-State lending giant CDP towers over Italy Inc
RE
05/26TELECOM ITALIA S P A  : TIM and Unitelma Sapienza team up to create a new digita..
PU
05/20TELECOM ITALIA S P A  : CEO Warns of Chips Shortage
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 682 M 19 101 M 19 101 M
Net income 2021 779 M 949 M 949 M
Net Debt 2021 20 871 M 25 421 M 25 421 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 9 781 M 11 929 M 11 913 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 52 338
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 0,55 €
Last Close Price 0,45 €
Spread / Highest target 98,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.20.27%11 929
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.47%236 812
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.2.87%128 399
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.07%128 379
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.63%100 909
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.51%97 811