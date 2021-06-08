TIM: one of the first laboratories worldwide for the...

TIM is one of the first operators worldwide and the only one in Italy to launch an OTIC (Open Test and Integration Center) Lab. The new 'TIM European OTIC Lab', approved by the O-RAN ALLIANCE according to its OTIC criteria and guidelines, will be based at the TIM Group's Innovation laboratories in Turin. It will operate in synergy with the entire Open RAN ecosystem (equipment providers, start-ups, system integrators etc.) to test new solutions and accelerate the deployment of this technology for the new pan-European mobile network architecture based on 5G, Cloud and Edge Computing.

The TIM European OTIC Lab offers a collaborative, open, impartial and qualified working environment and physical space to support the wide adoption of O-RAN specifications. The Lab promotes the opening of the O-RAN ecosystem by developing implementations and solutions, by testing and verifying the compliance of RAN equipment (antennas, radio base stations, etc.) from individual or different suppliers with the specifications of the O-RAN interfaces and by providing technical results to the community on the experiences gained during testing.

TIM has been a Member of the O-RAN ALLIANCE since 2018 and last February it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the main European operators to promote Open RAN solutions.

TIM thereby confirms its commitment to encouraging the adoption and development of Open RAN solutions in Europe and speeding up their implementation on its commercial network. In the last few days, in Faenza, the Group has implemented an Open RAN solution on a live network, making it one of the first operators in Europe and worldwide to do so and the only one in Italy.

