TIM: only TIMVISION will show the 2022 Beijing Olympic...

On TimVision, the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games are also available on a dedicated channel, in 4K. The full programme of the Olympic Games will be available on TimVision thanks to Eurosport Player.

In addition, all Eurosport subscribers with a TimVision Box will have exclusive access to the 4K channel, delivering a unique viewing experience of the best events of the Games, available at position 1410 of the TimVision Box. With more than 1200 live hours, broadcast during the 19 days of competition, the TimVision viewing experience will be unique. There will be 6 channels simultaneously dedicated to all 15 disciplines and all 109 events planned.

Eurosport Player is included for 12 months for all new TimVision customers, so they don't miss a second of the Games, the best of tennis with three exclusive Grand Slams, cycling with the Grand Tours, all the Serie A Basketball League matches and much more.

TimVision is the main streaming platform for entertainment and sport. Thanks to its aggregator strategy it offers the best premium content, strengthened by the many distribution and collaboration agreements signed with numerous partners (Disney+, Netflix, DAZN, Prime Video, Mediaset, Discovery+, Eurosport, Turner, Viacom CBS, Chili and VatiVision), original productions, and popular films and TV series as premieres.

The TimVision Box uses Multicast live content mode, a technology that enables streamed broadcasting of highly popular live events, improving their live quality and optimising the use of network resources.

Moreover, the 'WiFi Serie A TIM' modem and the TimVision Box ensure the viewer has a unique experience following the best of entertainment and sports events from home. Finally, the WiFi certified by TIM technicians ensures optimal coverage throughout the home.

Rome, 4 February 2022