    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 02/04 07:59:33 am
0.418 EUR   -1.88%
07:36aTIM : only TIMVISION will show the 2022 Beijing Olympic...
PU
02/02TIM : Claudio Ongaro and Simone De Rose confirmed as top...
PU
02/02TIM : Maneskin's ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave' is the soundtrack...
PU
TIM: only TIMVISION will show the 2022 Beijing Olympic...

02/04/2022 | 07:36am EST
On TimVision, the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games are also available on a dedicated channel, in 4K. The full programme of the Olympic Games will be available on TimVision thanks to Eurosport Player.

In addition, all Eurosport subscribers with a TimVision Box will have exclusive access to the 4K channel, delivering a unique viewing experience of the best events of the Games, available at position 1410 of the TimVision Box. With more than 1200 live hours, broadcast during the 19 days of competition, the TimVision viewing experience will be unique. There will be 6 channels simultaneously dedicated to all 15 disciplines and all 109 events planned.

Eurosport Player is included for 12 months for all new TimVision customers, so they don't miss a second of the Games, the best of tennis with three exclusive Grand Slams, cycling with the Grand Tours, all the Serie A Basketball League matches and much more.

TimVision is the main streaming platform for entertainment and sport. Thanks to its aggregator strategy it offers the best premium content, strengthened by the many distribution and collaboration agreements signed with numerous partners (Disney+, Netflix, DAZN, Prime Video, Mediaset, Discovery+, Eurosport, Turner, Viacom CBS, Chili and VatiVision), original productions, and popular films and TV series as premieres.

The TimVision Box uses Multicast live content mode, a technology that enables streamed broadcasting of highly popular live events, improving their live quality and optimising the use of network resources.

Moreover, the 'WiFi Serie A TIM' modem and the TimVision Box ensure the viewer has a unique experience following the best of entertainment and sports events from home. Finally, the WiFi certified by TIM technicians ensures optimal coverage throughout the home.

Rome, 4 February 2022

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 12:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
02/01TIM : TIM Brasil appoints Alberto Griselli as CEO
PU
02/01TELECOM ITALIA S P A : TIM achieves Carbon Neutrality for its websites
PU
01/31Brazil Telecom TIM appoints Alberto Griselli as new CEO -filing
RE
01/27UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia slides as CEO weighs network spinoff in test for KKR bid
RE
01/27Telecom Italia's Board Approves New CEO's Draft Plan
MT
01/27Telecom Italia slides as CEO weighs network spinoff in test for KKR bid
RE
01/26Telecom Italia Open to Network Spinoff as Chief Executive Officer Weighs Options
CI
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 15 530 M 17 757 M 17 757 M
Net income 2021 283 M 323 M 323 M
Net Debt 2021 20 723 M 23 694 M 23 694 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,8x
Yield 2021 2,62%
Capitalization 8 896 M 10 171 M 10 171 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 52 177
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 0,43 €
Average target price 0,44 €
Spread / Average Target 4,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-1.89%10 171
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.52%225 798
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED12.18%143 627
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.37%105 450
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.97%103 047
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.20%93 882