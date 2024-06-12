(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia Spa announced Wednesday that Sparkle and Telecom Namibia, the national telecommunications operator, have signed an agreement to provide capacity services on the Equiano submarine cable linking Portugal and South Africa, with the common goal of accelerating Namibia's digital transformation journey.

Sparkle is the leading Tier-1 global operator in Africa thanks to its Seabone IP backbone, which boasts widespread coverage on the continent, an extensive network of points of presence in North Africa, Nigeria, South Africa and Djibouti, as well as fiber capacity on the Equiano submarine cable.

Owned by the government of the Republic of Namibia, Telecom Namibia operates the country's largest digital telecommunications network, serving more than 619,000 customers with a broad portfolio that includes voice, text, data and video solutions.

Under an exclusive agreement, Sparkle will provide Telecom Namibia with capacity services on the Equiano cable ensuring a diversified, low-latency path between Africa and Europe, supporting Namibia's digital development and growing data demand from neighboring countries, according to the company's note.

Telecom Italia gives up 0.7 percent to EUR0.23 per share.

