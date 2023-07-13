(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia Spa said it has placed a EUR750 million fixed-rate senior unsecured bond offered to institutional investors, maturing July 31, 2028, with a coupon of 7.875 percent per annum.

Proceeds will be used to repay short-term maturities, including through repurchase offers on existing bonds, for general corporate purposes, and/or to pay costs and expenses related to the issuance of the bonds.

The company has indicated that an application will be made to list the securities on the Euro MTF market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The agencies Moody's, S&P and Fitch are expected to give the Securities a rating of B1, B+ and BB-, respectively.

On Wednesday, TIM closed in the green by 1.6 percent at EUR0.26 per share.

