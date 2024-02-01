(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia Spa has announced that it has received an offer from the Ministry of Economy and Finance to acquire Sparkle.

In the offer, "reference is also made to the possibility of negotiating a different option, with possible adjustments to the contractual conditions, in the event TIM maintains a minority stake for a specific time frame and supports the implementation of the strategic plan," according to the note released.

The offer will be effective for 15 days and will be submitted for consideration by TIM's board of directors scheduled for Feb. 7.

On Wednesday, TIM closed in the green by 2.2 percent at EUR0.28 per share.

