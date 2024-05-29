(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia Spa said Wednesday that its board of directors approved the additional periodic financial information as of March 31, reporting first quarter group revenues of EUR3.93 billion, up from EUR3.84 billion in the same period of 2023.

First-quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent reported a loss of EUR400 million, an improvement from a loss of EUR689.0 million in Q1 2023 and discounted the negative effect of net nonrecurring charges of EUR93 million from EUR427 million in Q1 2023.

Group Ebitda, on the other hand, is EUR1.4 billion, up from EUR1.0 billion in Q1 2023.

Group Ebit for the first quarter of 2024 is EUR207 million from the negative figure of EUR162 million as of March 31, 2023.

Adjusted net financial debt amounted to EUR26.64 billion as of March 31, 2024, up from EUR25.65 billion as of December 31, 2023, as a net effect of operating and financial requirements, also related to the management of lease payables and the payment of dividends in Brazil, to which was added the impact of EUR249 million related to the preventive seizure of liquid assets in TIM, as per the order of the GIP at the Court of Milan issued on February 8, as part of an alleged fraud in extra pay services. The full restitution of the seized assets, the company announced in a note, was ordered at the end of April 2024.

"TIM, on the basis of these results, confirms all the guidance provided to the market for the current year," the statement further reads.

Telecom Italia closed Wednesday in the red 2.1 percent to EUR0.25 per share.

