(Alliance News) - Telecom Italia Spa announced Wednesday that its board of directors reviewed preliminary figures as of Dec. 31, a fiscal year that ended with revenues at EUR16.30 billion from EUR15.79 billion in 2022.

Ebitda amounted to EUR5.71 billion from EUR5.35 billion in 2022.

The fourth quarter results also, the company points out, "confirm the improving trend of the domestic business and the strong growth of TIM Brasil and allow it to meet or exceed the targets set for fiscal year 2023, hitting, for the first time since 2010, all guidance for the second consecutive fiscal year."

Specifically, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, total group revenues are up 1.9 percent to EUR4.34 billion from EUR4.25 billion in the same period last year.

In the same period, Ebitda is EUR1.5 billion from EUR1.40 billion in Q4 2022.

Adjusted net debt is EUR25.66 billion as of Dec. 31 from EUR25.36 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022.

TIM's stock closed Wednesday in the green by 1.9 percent at EUR0.28 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

