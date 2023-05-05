Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  03:47:48 2023-05-05 am EDT
0.2578 EUR   +3.66%
03:40aEuropeans up; TIM tops Mib after cda on network
AN
03:34aTIM shares rises after deadline for final grid offer set
RE
02:02aTIM, bids received are still "inadequate" and awaits changes
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

TIM shares rises after deadline for final grid offer set

05/05/2023 | 03:34am EDT
Illustration shows Telecom Italia (TIM) logo

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) rose around 4% in early trading on Friday as the board of the phone group set a final deadline of June 9 to receive an improved offer for its prized landline grid from at least one of its suitors.

TIM directors met on Thursday to draw up a response to rival approaches for its landline grid from KKR and a consortium comprising state lender CDP and fund Macquarie, worth 21 billion euros and 19.3 billion euros, respectively.

In a statement after the board meeting, TIM said it deemed the bids "not yet adequate", adding at least one of the bidders had expressed its readiness to improve its non-binding offer.

Three sources with knowledge of the matter said KKR was willing to work further on its bid terms. KKR declined to comment.

TIM shares were 4% higher at 0713 GMT compared with a 0.6% drop in Italy's blue chip index.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. -3.33% 49.6 Delayed Quote.6.85%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -0.22% 177.35 Delayed Quote.6.46%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 3.42% 0.2578 Real-time Quote.14.98%
VIVENDI SE 0.86% 9.796 Real-time Quote.9.11%
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 15 999 M 17 605 M 17 605 M
Net income 2023 -398 M -438 M -438 M
Net Debt 2023 24 689 M 27 167 M 27 167 M
P/E ratio 2023 -16,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 251 M 5 778 M 5 778 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
EV / Sales 2024 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 50 377
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 0,25 €
Average target price 0,30 €
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.14.98%5 778
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED32.27%186 368
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.60%157 019
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.63%116 903
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.24%106 450
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED41.69%82 389
