  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
TIM: signed a non-disclosure agreement with CDP equity to...

04/02/2022 | 11:34am EDT
TIM, upon request by Consob, clarifies that it has today signed a non-disclosure agreement with CDP Equity S.p.A. ('CDP Equity') to initiate preliminary discussions regarding the possible integration of TIM's network with the network of Open Fiber, in which CDP Equity holds a 60% stake.

The purpose of the agreement signed today is to start negotiations with the goal of agreeing, indicatively by 30 April, on a memorandum of understanding to define the objectives, the perimeter, the structure and the main evaluation criteria and parameters related to the integration project.

Rome, 2nd April 2022

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2022 15 561 M 17 176 M 17 176 M
Net income 2022 248 M 273 M 273 M
Net Debt 2022 23 233 M 25 643 M 25 643 M
P/E ratio 2022 -67,6x
Yield 2022 2,03%
Capitalization 6 688 M 7 382 M 7 382 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 51 913
Free-Float 77,0%
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-25.84%7 382
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.96%218 791
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED16.45%148 611
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-16.33%107 558
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION14.63%104 131
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.79%94 632