TIM: signed a non-disclosure agreement with CDP equity to...

TIM, upon request by Consob, clarifies that it has today signed a non-disclosure agreement with CDP Equity S.p.A. ('CDP Equity') to initiate preliminary discussions regarding the possible integration of TIM's network with the network of Open Fiber, in which CDP Equity holds a 60% stake.

The purpose of the agreement signed today is to start negotiations with the goal of agreeing, indicatively by 30 April, on a memorandum of understanding to define the objectives, the perimeter, the structure and the main evaluation criteria and parameters related to the integration project.

Rome, 2nd April 2022