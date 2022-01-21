Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TIM: the Board Appoints Pietro Labriola as Group CEO

01/21/2022 | 01:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TIM announced that the Board of Directors ("Board") met today under the chairmanship of Salvatore Rossi and unanimously appointed Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective immediately. Labriola was appointed with the support of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Pietro Labriola will continue his role as General Manager, which he was appointed to on November 26. He will resign as Director and CEO of the Brazilian subsidiary TIM S.A.

Currently, Labriola (see his resume on the Group website) does not own any shares in TIM.

"The Board and I are deeply satisfied with Pietro Labriola's appointment as TIM's CEO," said Salvatore Rossi, Chairman of TIM. "With his expertise and drive for delivering results, Pietro is the right choice to lead TIM's next phase of development, while enhancing the key role our Group plays in Italy's economic, digital and social growth."

"I am proud to assume leadership of TIM, which I have served for the last twenty years," said Pietro Labriola, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of TIM Group. "My goal is to drive the Group to realize its full potential and maximize the value of our assets in the interest of all our shareholders. The challenges and opportunities ahead will require cohesion among all stakeholders. I am thankful for the trust the Board has placed in me to lead the Company forward. I also want to thank our Brazilian colleagues for the brilliant results we have delivered together and our Italian colleagues for what we shall do."

Pietro Labriola, as CEO and General Manager,  will qualify as a non-independent Executive Director and will have all the executive powers necessary to carry out the Company's activities, which were assumed by the Chairman of the Board on November 26, 2021.

The Chairman Salvatore Rossi will keep the responsibility over the communications on the indicative and non-binding expression of interest sent by KKR & Co. L.P., and the related ongoing process.

Pietro Labriola will receive a compensation in line with the Company's remuneration policy.

Rome, 21 January 2022

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 18:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
01:03pTIM : the Board Appoints Pietro Labriola as Group CEO
PU
11:08aPIETRO LABRIOLA : KKR's bid target Telecom Italia appoints veteran manager Labriola CEO
RE
10:39aTelecom Italia board names veteran manager Labriola as CEO - sources
RE
05:19aFactbox-A team player with tattoos set to be Telecom Italia's new CEO
RE
01/19Telecom Italia shares slide further as doubts over KKR's bid intensify
RE
01/18Telecom Italia GM outlines plans as doubts on KKR's bid mount
RE
01/18Telecom Italia To Review Potential New CEO's Plan Amid KKR's Takeover Offer
MT
01/18Telecom Italia GM to outline plans as doubts on KKR's bid mount
RE
01/18Vivendi invests in digital communication group Progressif Media
RE
01/13Italy to impose cap in tender for broadband rollout, sources say
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 585 M 17 672 M 17 672 M
Net income 2021 302 M 342 M 342 M
Net Debt 2021 20 617 M 23 377 M 23 377 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,4x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 8 918 M 10 112 M 10 112 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 52 177
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 0,42 €
Average target price 0,44 €
Spread / Average Target 3,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola General Manager
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-2.33%10 112
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.77%224 161
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.91%138 285
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-12.24%102 583
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.17%101 027
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.12%87 780