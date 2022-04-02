Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Telecom Italia, CDP sign agreement to start talks on network tie-up

04/02/2022 | 11:33am EDT
MILAN, April 2 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Saturday it had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Italian state lender CDP to start talks on potentially combining the phone group's network with that of smaller broadband rival Open Fiber.

The move comes as TIM boss Pietro Labriola presses ahead with a plan to revamp Italy's biggest phone company centred around a split of its wholesale network operations from its service business.

Rome has been keen to merge TIM's fixed assets with those of Open Fiber to avoid costly duplication of investment needed to upgrade the national network, but a deal has proven elusive so far due to antitrust issues.

The purpose of Saturday's agreement and the planned talks is to agree, potentially by April 30, a memorandum of understanding to define the objectives, structure and main evaluation criteria for the integration project, TIM said.

Open Fiber is 60% owned by CDP, with the remainder held by Australian fund Macquarie. CDP also owns 10% of TIM.

The TIM-Open Fiber talks make it less likely that separate discussions with KKR on the U.S. fund's takeover approach for all of TIM will proceed.

TIM left the New York-based fund waiting for nearly four months without an answer before agreeing in March to engage in talks, while pressing ahead with its standalone reorganisation to unlock what the group calls its "untapped value."

Sources have said TIM has asked KKR to clarify by Monday whether the price of its 10.8 billion euro non-binding bid it submitted in November is still valid.

Sources have said TIM might agree a compromise with KKR by involving the fund in its plans for the Open Fiber tie-up. KKR already owns a 37.5% stake in TIM's last-mile network. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak Editing by Alison Williams and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 15 561 M 17 176 M 17 176 M
Net income 2022 248 M 273 M 273 M
Net Debt 2022 23 233 M 25 643 M 25 643 M
P/E ratio 2022 -67,6x
Yield 2022 2,03%
Capitalization 6 688 M 7 382 M 7 382 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 51 913
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 0,32 €
Average target price 0,36 €
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-25.84%7 382
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.96%218 791
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED16.45%148 611
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-16.33%107 558
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION14.63%104 131
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.79%94 632