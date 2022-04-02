Telecom Italia, CDP sign agreement to start talks on network tie-up

MILAN, April 2 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM)
said on Saturday it had signed a non-disclosure agreement with
Italian state lender CDP to start talks on potentially combining
the phone group's network with that of smaller broadband rival
Open Fiber.
The move comes as TIM boss Pietro Labriola presses ahead
with a plan to revamp Italy's biggest phone company centred
around a split of its wholesale network operations from its
service business.
Rome has been keen to merge TIM's fixed assets with those of
Open Fiber to avoid costly duplication of investment needed to
upgrade the national network, but a deal has proven elusive so
far due to antitrust issues.
The purpose of Saturday's agreement and the planned talks is
to agree, potentially by April 30, a memorandum of understanding
to define the objectives, structure and main evaluation criteria
for the integration project, TIM said.
Open Fiber is 60% owned by CDP, with the remainder held by
Australian fund Macquarie. CDP also owns 10% of TIM.
The TIM-Open Fiber talks make it less likely that separate
discussions with KKR on the U.S. fund's takeover
approach for all of TIM will proceed.
TIM left the New York-based fund waiting for nearly four
months without an answer before agreeing in March to engage in
talks, while pressing ahead with its standalone reorganisation
to unlock what the group calls its "untapped value."
Sources have said TIM has asked KKR to clarify by Monday
whether the price of its 10.8 billion euro non-binding bid it
submitted in November is still valid.
Sources have said TIM might agree a compromise with KKR by
involving the fund in its plans for the Open Fiber tie-up. KKR
already owns a 37.5% stake in TIM's last-mile network.
