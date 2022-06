"The most important thing is to maximise the value of all assets in the interest of all shareholders," Pietro Labriola said, speaking at an economic event in the town of Trento.

Telecom Italia's top investor Vivendi would only back a sale of the Italian phone group's fixed network if it adequately valued TIM's main infrastructure asset, the CEO of the French group said last week.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Catherine Evans)