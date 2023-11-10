Telecom Italia S.p.A. is Italy's leading telecom operator. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - telecommunication services (92.5%): fixed telephony, mobile telephony, data transmission, Internet access, etc.; - manufacturing and sale of office and terminal equipment (7.5%; Olivetti): digital printing systems, fax and terminals (for games, electronic voting, etc.). Net sales break down geographically as follows: Italy (74.9%) and Brazil (25.1%).

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services