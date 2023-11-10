Stock TIT TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
PDF Report : Telecom Italia S.p.A.

Telecom Italia S.p.A.

Equities

TIT

IT0003497168

Integrated Telecommunications Services

Real-time Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 06:36:13 2023-11-10 am EST 		Intraday chart for Telecom Italia S.p.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.2506 EUR -1.10% -3.50% +15.86%
12:20pm TELECOM ITALIA : Continues to trade at a discount with KKR's offer on NetCo at €19bn Alphavalue
Nov. 09 S&P places Telecom Italia's ratings on credit watch after KKR deal RE
Latest news about Telecom Italia S.p.A.

TELECOM ITALIA : Continues to trade at a discount with KKR's offer on NetCo at €19bn
S&P places Telecom Italia's ratings on credit watch after KKR deal
Telecom Italia CEO defends grid deal as top investor threatens legal challenge RE
Telecom Italia CEO Defends Landline Grid Sale Amid Vivendi’s Legal Threat MT
Mib above 28,600; BPER at new annual high AN
Transcript : Telecom Italia S.p.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2023 CI
Milan bullish; Nexi is best performer AN
Telecom Italia core profit up 9% as grid share deal helps domestic sales RE
TIM narrows loss and improves revenues in nine months AN
Telecom Italia core profit up 8.6% as domestic sales rise RE
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Squares bearish; wait for Powell's speech AN
Futures bearish; MPS in nine-month profit. AN
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Track Lower as Investors Parse Fed Officials' Comments DJ
Milan gives ground; Recordati does best of all AN
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Joins Consortium to Acquire Telecom Italia MT
Mib up; Eurozone PMI slows in September AN
From TIM no bonus for management linked to network divestment AN
Oil stocks down on Mib; up CNH with delisting news AN
Telecom Italia Chair Confirms No Job Cuts Amid Sale of Network Business to KKR MT
Moody's Places Telecom Italia's Rating on Review for Upgrade After Binding Offer for Network Business MT
Communications Services Down Amid Mixed Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup DJ
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Drop in Late Afternoon MT
Moody's places TIM B1 ratings on watch after KKR deal RE

Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A. is Italy's leading telecom operator. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - telecommunication services (92.5%): fixed telephony, mobile telephony, data transmission, Internet access, etc.; - manufacturing and sale of office and terminal equipment (7.5%; Olivetti): digital printing systems, fax and terminals (for games, electronic voting, etc.). Net sales break down geographically as follows: Italy (74.9%) and Brazil (25.1%).
Sector
Integrated Telecommunications Services
Calendar
2024-02-20 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Ratings for Telecom Italia S.p.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
0.2534EUR
Average target price
0.3406EUR
Spread / Average Target
+34.42%
