Telecom Italia S.p.A.
Equities
TIT
IT0003497168
Integrated Telecommunications Services
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.2506 EUR
|-1.10%
|-3.50%
|+15.86%
|12:20pm
More about the company
Telecom Italia S.p.A. is Italy's leading telecom operator. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - telecommunication services (92.5%): fixed telephony, mobile telephony, data transmission, Internet access, etc.; - manufacturing and sale of office and terminal equipment (7.5%; Olivetti): digital printing systems, fax and terminals (for games, electronic voting, etc.). Net sales break down geographically as follows: Italy (74.9%) and Brazil (25.1%).
Calendar
2024-02-20 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
0.2534EUR
Average target price
0.3406EUR
Spread / Average Target
+34.42%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+15.86%
|5 813 M $
|+19.13%
|175 B $
|-9.59%
|150 B $
|+15.60%
|115 B $
|+14.83%
|95 262 M $
|+10.42%
|62 072 M $
|+19.27%
|59 828 M $
|-14.42%
|54 282 M $
|+4.37%
|50 762 M $
|-14.70%
|46 167 M $
