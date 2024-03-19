Stock TIT TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Telecom Italia S.p.A.

Equities

TIT

IT0003497168

Integrated Telecommunications Services

Market Closed - Borsa Italiana
Other stock markets
 12:44:59 2024-03-19 pm EDT 		After market 01:08:50 pm
0.2192 EUR +0.32% Intraday chart for Telecom Italia S.p.A. 0.219 -0.09%
05:56pm TELECOM ITALIA : First estimate of the business model for the new Telecom Italia Alphavalue
05:44am Telecom Italia Plans Potential EUR1 Billion Sales to Cut Debt, Pay Shareholders MT
Latest news about Telecom Italia S.p.A.

Marshall Wace moves on Ferragamo and Piaggio. AN
TIM's Cristiana Falcone buys 165,000 shares AN
Telecom Italia flags cash call risk to investors if KKR deal collapses, sources say RE
Funds move on Azimut, Saipem and TIM on the Mib. AN
Swisscom to buy Vodafone Italia in 8-bln-euro deal RE
Swisscom buys Vodafone Italia in $8.7 billion deal RE
Telecom Italia's Sale of Landline Network On Track for Summer 2024 Closing, KKR Says MT
Telecom Italia plan for revamped business is sustainable, minister says RE
Bolloré: Group net income of 268 ME in 2023 CF
KKR working to meet finalise Telecom Italia network deal this summer RE
Stock indexes bullish; Leonardo continues on top AN
Mib rises to 33,800; MPS at new annual high AN
Futures up; US inflation does not dampen buying AN
Mib rises to 33,700; MPS and BPER at annual highs AN
Indices up; wait for U.S. inflation AN
Stock exchanges in green; Leonardo drags Mib post-accounts AN
Futures bullish; focus on U.S. inflation AN
TIM CEO takes over 500,000 ordinary shares AN
Mib down; Telecom Italia does worst of all AN
TIM: expects cash flow of around 500 ME in 2026 CF
Telecom at bottom of Mib; indexes down. AN
European stocks drop as tech, resource stocks slip; economic data in focus RE
Telecom Italia sees net debt rising to $8.21 bln after network sale RE

Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A. is Italy's leading telecom operator. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - telecommunication services (92.5%): fixed telephony, mobile telephony, data transmission, Internet access, etc.; - manufacturing and sale of office and terminal equipment (7.5%; Olivetti): digital printing systems, fax and terminals (for games, electronic voting, etc.). Net sales break down geographically as follows: Italy (74.9%) and Brazil (25.1%).
Sector
Integrated Telecommunications Services
Calendar
2024-05-14 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE MIB INDEX
Ratings for Telecom Italia S.p.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
0.2185 EUR
Average target price
0.3357 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+53.64%
Sector Other Integrated Telecommunications Services

1st Jan change Capi.
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. Stock Telecom Italia S.p.A.
-25.49% 5.08B
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED Stock China Mobile Limited
+1.93% 186B
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS Stock Verizon Communications
+5.87% 168B
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Stock Deutsche Telekom AG
+0.71% 117B
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION Stock Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation
+5.69% 102B
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China Telecom Corporation Limited
+5.35% 68.63B
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V.
+0.19% 58.26B
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY Stock Saudi Telecom Company
-1.73% 52.7B
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY Stock Emirates Telecommunications Group Company
-7.13% 43.33B
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Stock Charter Communications, Inc.
-23.56% 42.76B
Other Integrated Telecommunications Services
