Telecom Italia Organic EBITDA Of EUR 1.4 Bln

May 4 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 3.64 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.73 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ORGANIC EBITDA EUR 1.4 BILLION DI EURO

* CONFIRMS GUIDANCE 2022

* 7 JULY CAPITAL MARKET DAY

* NET FINANCIAL DEBT STABLE AT 17.7 BILLION EUROS AS COMPARED WITH DECEMBER 31, 2021

* TIM BRASIL REVENUES AND EBITDA SHOW GROWTH AND ARE IN LINE WITH THE GUIDANCE, ACQUISITION OF OI ASSETS COMPLETED

* INDIRECT STAKE IN INWIT SOLD TO ARDIAN, PROCEEDS OF 1.3 BILLION EUROS Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)