By Pierre Bertrand

Telecom Italia said late Wednesday that it has successfully priced a 750 million-euro ($834.7 million) senior unsecured fixed-rate bond for institutional investors.

The settlement date of the notes is set for July 20 and they will mature July 31, 2028, TIM said.

The proceeds will be used to repay the company's short-term debt maturities and for general corporate purposes, it said.

