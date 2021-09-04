Telecom Italia S p A : CEO does not consider single network plan shelved

(Adds minister's and CEO's quotes, background)
CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 4 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia
does not believe the idea of combining its fixed network assets
with those of state-backed rival Open Fiber has been shelved,
Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi said on Saturday.
"I don't believe anything has been shelved," Gubitosi told
reporters on the sidelines of an annual business conference in
Cernobbio, on Lake Como.
The previous government of Giuseppe Conte tried to broker a
plan to create a national network by merging Open Fiber with the
whole of TIM's fixed access network assets to speed up fibre
rollout across the country and close its digital gap with the
rest of Europe.
It remains unclear whether the current coalition government
of Mario Draghi will support it after some ministers publicly
cast doubt over the project.
Italy's Innovation Minister Vittorio Colao said on Saturday
his target was to make sure the whole of Italy had access to
high-speed fibre network by the end of 2026, adding any plan had
to be market driven.
"I'll leave the passionate debate on the single network to
others," Colao told reporters in Cernobbio.
Gubitosi warned of the risk of duplicating the costs of
cabling Italy if different telecom operators rolled out
competing networks.
"When I see two holes in the ground, one parallel to the
other, it's something that pains me because of the waste of
resources," he said, adding he would discuss options over the
idea of a unified network with Italian state lender CDP which is
a core investor of Open Fiber.
CDP is also TIM's second largest shareholder, behind
France’s Vivendi.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elvira Pollina; Editing by
Mark Potter and Mike Harrison)