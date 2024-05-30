The TIM Board of Directors, meeting on May 29, 2024 under the chairmanship of Alberta Figari, unanimously approved the Financial information at March 31, 2024.

INTRODUCTION

TIM voluntarily prepares and publishes periodic financial information for the first and third quarters of each financial year as part of the Company's policy to regular report its financial and operating performance to the market and investors in line with best market practices.

The presentation of this Financial Report at March 31, 2024 is unchanged from the 2023 Annual Financial Report, since all necessary authorizations to complete the sale of TIM's fixed network activities ("NetCo") have not been obtained as of the reporting date. Therefore, the results of the TIM Group and the Domestic Business Unit include the income statement, statement of financial position and statement of cash flow results both of the business components associated with "ServiceCo" and the fixed network components designated for future sale ("NetCo").

In order to provide a better understanding of the performance of the business, a section has been included in the Annexes containing organic economic and financial information reworked on the basis of management information ("like-for-like information") relating to the operating performance in the first quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2023 for the scope of "ServiceCo".

The consolidated data included in the TIM Group's periodic financial information as at March 31, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with the accounting standards, the recognition and measurement criteria, and the consolidation criteria and methods adopted for the preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 (to which reference should be made for a more extensive discussion), except as regards the amendments to accounting standards issued by the IASB and effective from January 1, 2024. These figures have not been audited.

TIM Group, in addition to the conventional financial performance measures established by the IFRS Accounting Standards, uses certain alternative performance measures in order to present a better understanding of the trend of operations and financial condition.

Specifically, these alternative performance measures refer to: EBITDA; EBIT; organic change and impact of non- recurring items on revenues, EBITDA and EBIT; EBITDA margin and EBIT margin; Net financial debt carrying amount and adjusted net financial debt; Equity Free Cash Flow, Cash flow from operations; Cash flow from operations (net of licenses). Following the adoption of IFRS 16, the TIM Group also presents the following additional alternative performance measures: EBITDA After Lease ("EBITDA-AL"), Adjusted net financial debt After Lease, Equity Free Cash Flow After Lease.

In line with the ESMA guidance on alternative performance measures (Guidelines ESMA/2015/1415), the meaning and contents of such are explained in the annexes and the analytical detail of the amounts of the reclassifications introduced and of the methods for determining indicators is also provided.

Finally, it should be noted that the section "Business Outlook for the year 2024" contains forward-looking statements regarding the Group's intentions, beliefs and current expectations in relation to the Group's financial results and other aspects of the Group's activities and strategies. Readers of this publication should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, as the actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forecasts as a result of risks and uncertainties arising from a variety of factors, most of which are beyond the Group's control. For further details, please refer to the "Main risks and uncertainties" chapter, as well as to the Annual Financial Report for the year ended December 31, 2023, which details the main risks relating to the TIM Group's business activities which could affect, including considerably, the ability to achieve the objectives set.

