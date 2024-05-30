FINANCIAL INFORMATION
AT MARCH 31, 2024
This document has been translated into English for the convenience of the readers.
In the event of discrepancy, the Italian language version prevails.
CONTENTS
After Lease indicators
14
Business Outlook for the year 2024
15
Events after March 31, 2024
15
Main risks and uncertainties
15
ANNEXES
18
TIM Group - Statements
19
TIM Group - Separate Consolidated Income Statements
19
TIM Group - Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
20
TIM Group - Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
21
TIM Group - Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
23
TIM Group - Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
25
TIM Group - Net Financial Debt
26
TIM Group - Change in Adjusted Net Financial Debt
27
TIM Group - Complex Contracts
28
TIM Group - Information by Operating Segment
29
Domestic
29
Brazil
29
TIM Group - Towards the new Company
30
TIM Group - Headcount
32
TIM Group - Disputes and pending legal actions
33
TIM Group - Debt structure, bond issues and maturing bonds
34
TIM Group - Disputes and pending legal actions
36
Alternative performance measures
45
TIM S.p.A.
Registered Office in Milan at Via Gaetano Negri 1
General Administration and Secondary Office in Rome at Corso d'Italia 41 Certified email address (PEC): telecomitalia@pec.telecomitalia.it
Share capital 11,677,002,855.10 euros fully paid up
Tax code/VAT Registration Number and Milan-MonzaBrianza-Lodi Companies Register number 00488410010
2
The TIM Board of Directors, meeting on May 29, 2024 under the chairmanship of Alberta Figari, unanimously approved the Financial information at March 31, 2024.
INTRODUCTION
TIM voluntarily prepares and publishes periodic financial information for the first and third quarters of each financial year as part of the Company's policy to regular report its financial and operating performance to the market and investors in line with best market practices.
The presentation of this Financial Report at March 31, 2024 is unchanged from the 2023 Annual Financial Report, since all necessary authorizations to complete the sale of TIM's fixed network activities ("NetCo") have not been obtained as of the reporting date. Therefore, the results of the TIM Group and the Domestic Business Unit include the income statement, statement of financial position and statement of cash flow results both of the business components associated with "ServiceCo" and the fixed network components designated for future sale ("NetCo").
In order to provide a better understanding of the performance of the business, a section has been included in the Annexes containing organic economic and financial information reworked on the basis of management information ("like-for-like information") relating to the operating performance in the first quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2023 for the scope of "ServiceCo".
The consolidated data included in the TIM Group's periodic financial information as at March 31, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with the accounting standards, the recognition and measurement criteria, and the consolidation criteria and methods adopted for the preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 (to which reference should be made for a more extensive discussion), except as regards the amendments to accounting standards issued by the IASB and effective from January 1, 2024. These figures have not been audited.
TIM Group, in addition to the conventional financial performance measures established by the IFRS Accounting Standards, uses certain alternative performance measures in order to present a better understanding of the trend of operations and financial condition.
Specifically, these alternative performance measures refer to: EBITDA; EBIT; organic change and impact of non- recurring items on revenues, EBITDA and EBIT; EBITDA margin and EBIT margin; Net financial debt carrying amount and adjusted net financial debt; Equity Free Cash Flow, Cash flow from operations; Cash flow from operations (net of licenses). Following the adoption of IFRS 16, the TIM Group also presents the following additional alternative performance measures: EBITDA After Lease ("EBITDA-AL"), Adjusted net financial debt After Lease, Equity Free Cash Flow After Lease.
In line with the ESMA guidance on alternative performance measures (Guidelines ESMA/2015/1415), the meaning and contents of such are explained in the annexes and the analytical detail of the amounts of the reclassifications introduced and of the methods for determining indicators is also provided.
Finally, it should be noted that the section "Business Outlook for the year 2024" contains forward-looking statements regarding the Group's intentions, beliefs and current expectations in relation to the Group's financial results and other aspects of the Group's activities and strategies. Readers of this publication should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, as the actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forecasts as a result of risks and uncertainties arising from a variety of factors, most of which are beyond the Group's control. For further details, please refer to the "Main risks and uncertainties" chapter, as well as to the Annual Financial Report for the year ended December 31, 2023, which details the main risks relating to the TIM Group's business activities which could affect, including considerably, the ability to achieve the objectives set.
∂
3
HIGHLIGHTS
As announced at the Capital Market Day on 7 March 2024, TIM continues the transformation process started in the previous two years and, through the upcoming sale of NetCo, is adopting a new business model that will allow the Group to compete more effectively on the market, thanks to a greater focus on industrial components and the reduction of financial debt.
TIM GROUP - RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER:
- Total revenues amounted to 3.9 billion euros, up 1.2% year-on-year (Domestic -1.3% to 2.8 billion euros, Brazil +8.1% to 1.1 billion euros);
- Service revenues amounted to 3.7 billion euros, with a significant contribution from Brazil (+8.1% to 1.1 billion euros) and from the domestic market, which recorded its second consecutive quarter of growth (+1.3% to 2.6 billion euros);
- EBITDA was up for the sixth consecutive quarter, amounting to 1.5 billion euros (+1.6% year-on-year), with the trend influenced by a decline in the domestic market (-3.4% compared to 2023 first quarter which benefited c. 60 million euros from the commercial deal with Open Fiber in white areas) and a good performance in Brazil (+11.8%);
- EBITDA After Lease grew for the fifth consecutive quarter, reaching 1.2 billion euros (+3.0% year-on-year at Group level; -4.6% in the domestic market, +22.7% in Brazil).
On a vertically integrated basis, the Group's Adjusted Net Financial Debt After Lease at 31 March 2024 amounted to 21.4 billion euros, with an increase of 1 billion euros compared to 31 December 2023. Debt was affected by some non-recurring effects, the main one being in particular those resulting from the preventive seizure order issued by the investigating judge of the Court of Milan on 28 February 2024, in the amount of 249 million euros, for which refund to the Company was ordered on 24 April 2024, after the closing of the first quarter. Net of the aforementioned non-recurring effects, the underlying trend in Group's debt, which was affected by higher financial and operational needs, payment of dividends by TIM Brazil and some seasonal dynamics, is in line with 2024 guidance.
SERVCO - LIKE-FOR-LIKE RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER:
In order to provide an indication on ServCo's business performance, below is presented operating and financial information which simulates the effects of the disposal of NetCo as of 1 January 2022. The information also considers the effects arising from the business relationship with NetCo, which will result from the Master Service Agreement (MSA) to be signed with NetCo and from the simultaneous reorganization of domestic activities in TIM Consumer and TIM Enterprise.
- Total revenues amounted to 3.5 billion euros, up 2.8% year-on-year (Domestic +0.5% to 2.4 billion euros, Brazil +8.1% to 1.1 billion euros); service revenues grew by 3.4% year-on-year to 3.3 billion euros (Domestic +1.3% to 2.2 billion euros, Brazil +8.1% to 1.1 billion euros);
- EBITDA grew strongly, increasing by 11.6% year-on-year to 1 billion euros (Domestic +11.3% to 0.5 billion euros, Brazil +11.8% to 0.5 billion euros);
- EBITDA After Lease grew strongly, increasing by 16.6% year-on-year to 0.8 billion euros (Domestic +11.4% to 0.4 billion euros, Brazil +22.7% to 0.4 billion euros);
- TIM Consumer1 reported substantially stable total revenues at 1.5 billion euros and service revenues at 1.4 billion euros (+0.8% year-on-year). The trend was supported by factors including ARPU growth in the fixed segment and substantially stable ARPU in the mobile segment, also driven by the repricing activities carried out in the quarter, which involved a total of 3.5 million lines and will continue during the year;
- TIM Enterprise1 recorded total revenues at 0.7 billion euros (+2.4% year-on-year) and service revenues at 0.7 billion euros (+4.3% year-on-year), thanks to the defensive strategy on the connectivity business and the growth in ICT revenues. In particular, the strong performance continues in the Cloud (+17.5% year-on-year), IoT (+79% year-on-year) and Security (+79% year-on-year);
- TIM Brasil recorded revenues at 1.1 billion euros (+8.1% year-on-year) and at 0.5 billion euros (+11.8% year- on-year), continuing the growth trajectory of the last two years, which is also reflected in the EBITDA-CapEx trend, which saw a 18.6% rise year-on-year.
On the basis of the results as at 31 March 2024, TIM confirms all the guidance provided to the market for the current year.
∂
1 TIM Consumer and TIM Enterprise revenues and their growth percentages are shown net of revenues between the two areas.
4
Financial highlights
(million euros) - reported data
1st Quarter 2024
1st Quarter 2023
(a)
(b)
- Change (a-b)
Revenues
3,930
3,847
2.2
EBITDA
(1)
1,420
1,039
36.7
EBITDA Margin
(1)
36.1%
27.0%
9.1pp
EBIT
(1)
207
(162)
-
EBIT Margin
(1)
5.3%
(4.2%)
9.5pp
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the
Parent
(400)
(689)
41.9
Capital Expenditures & spectrum
940
837
12.3
3.31.2024
(a)
Adjusted Net Financial Debt
(1)
26,644
12.31.2023 Change Amount
-
(a-b)
25,656988
- For details, please refer to the "Alternative performance measures" chapter.
Organic results (1)
(million euros) - organic data
1st Quarter 2024
1st Quarter 2023
(a)
(b)
- Change (a-b)
TOTAL REVENUES
3,930
3,883
1.2
Domestic
2,806
2,842
(1.3)
Brazil
1,134
1,049
8.1
Other operations, adjustments and eliminations
(10)
(8)
-
SERVICE REVENUES
3,673
3,559
3.2
Domestic
2,584
2,550
1.3
of which Fixed
1,923
1,896
1.4
of which Mobile
682
680
0.4
Brazil
1,099
1,017
8.1
Other operations, adjustments and eliminations
(10)
(8)
-
EBITDA
1,500
1,476
1.6
Domestic
966
1,000
(3.4)
Brazil
535
478
11.8
Other operations, adjustments and eliminations
(1)
(2)
-
EBITDA After Lease
1,237
1,201
3.0
Domestic
832
872
(4.6)
Brazil
406
331
22.7
Other operations, adjustments and eliminations
(1)
(2)
-
CAPEX (net of telecommunications licenses)
933
846
10.3
Domestic
681
606
12.4
Brazil
252
240
5.1
- The organic results exclude non-recurring items and the comparable base is calculated net of the foreign currency translation and the change in the scope of consolidation.
(million euros) - reported data
1st Quarter 2024
1st Quarter 2023
% Change
(a)
(b)
(a-b)
Equity Free Cash Flow
(790)
(117)
-
Equity Free Cash Flow After Lease
(973)
(397)
-
Adjusted Net Financial Debt (2)
26,644
25,820
3.2
Net Financial Debt After Lease(2)
21,370
20,455
4.5
- Adjusted Net Financial Debt. The change in the fair value of derivatives and related financial liabilities/assets is adjusted by the booked Net Financial Debt with no monetary effect.
5
THE GROUP'S ESG PERFORMANCE
ENVIRONMENT
- Decommissioning and efficiency activities continued at our industrial sites to reduce energy consumption. In particular, the switch-off of 61 copper exchanges was announced in March. The switch-off will take place from 25 May and will affect 7 power plants in Sicily, 10 in Calabria, 3 in Basilicata, 15 in Campania, 4 in Puglia, 1 in Molise, 15 in Lazio, 1 in Tuscany, 1 in Emilia-Romagna, 1 in Lombardy and 3 in Veneto. Before then, TIM customers will have new ultra-broadband digital connections switched in free of charge, with a modem delivered to their homes and the home system checked by the Company's technicians.
SOCIAL - DIGITAL GROWTH
NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE
- FTTH fibre cabling has been rolled out in the towns of Vigone (Piedmont) and Collinas (Sardinia) as part of the implementation of the 1 Giga Italy Plan. The "Ultra-fast networks in Sardinia - 1 Giga NRRP Italy" Forum was also held, organized by TIM to provide local administrators in the Sardinian region with all the information they need to implement the projects. The "1 Giga Italy Plan" is 70% financed through the NRRP (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) and 30% through investments by the TIM Group with the aim of guaranteeing a download speed of at least 1 Gigabit/s and an upload speed of 200 Megabit/s by 2026). TIM and FiberCop have been awarded 7 of the 15 lots put out to tender.
- Sparkle has extended its Internet backbone in Iraq with a Point of Presence in Erbil, the first in the country, thus consolidating its leadership as a global Tier-1 operator. It has also entered into an agreement with the Brazilian operator Algar Telecom, acquiring the right to use optical fibre on the Monet submarine cable connecting Brazil and the United States and becoming its long-term supplier for international connectivity and IP transit.
DIGITAL SERVICES FOR BUSINESSES AND PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION
- To enhance the cloud offering, a collaboration agreement was signed with Broadcom which made TIM the first VMware Cloud Service Provider in Italy at Pinnacle level, the highest in the VMware cloud hierarchy. Thanks to this new partnership, TIM Enterprise will offer a catalogue of cloud solutions based on the new VMware Cloud Foundation, which can be integrated with management and professional services to provide customers with a scalable architecture that adapts to different business needs.
- In order to promote the digitalization of local public administrations, a new stage of the TIM Enterprise and ANCI initiative entitled "The Italy of Smart and Sustainable Cities" has been created. In February, TIM's technological solutions were presented in Rome to the administrators of the Lazio region to make urban environments more liveable, sustainable and safe and to enhance Lazio's rich cultural and artistic heritage.
SOCIAL - PEOPLE
- As part of TIM's people well-being initiatives, the Psychological Listening Desk service has resumed and from this year will also be available to family members of TIM employees. Also inaugurated was a new chapter of the "Connect to Neurodiversity" scheme launched in 2021, which aims to provide support to employees affected by neurological changes such as ADHD, dyslexia, Asperger's syndrome and autism.
- In the social sphere, but outside the Company itself, a secondary schools project has been launched in collaboration with ERG Academy: "Mission Environment - Generations at sustainability school". The initiative aims to raise awareness of environmental sustainability issues among students in ten Italian cities (Benevento, Foggia, Catania, Catanzaro, Cagliari, Arezzo, Modena, Ascoli Piceno, Genoa, Venice). The Junior TIM Cup | Keep Racism Out also resumed. This 7-a-side football tournament features under-14 parish football teams from the cities hosting Serie A TIM matches. The initiative, launched in collaboration with Lega Serie A and Centro Sportivo Italiano, is part of the "Keep Racism Out" campaign and involves children from parish organizations in educational activities with the aim of conveying the values of integration and inclusion.
∂
MAIN CHANGES IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION OF THE TIM GROUP
During the first quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2023, there were no significant changes to the scope of consolidation.
6
TIM GROUP RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024
Total TIM Group revenues for the first quarter of 2024 amounted to 3,930 million euros, +2.2% compared to the first quarter of 2023 (3,847 million euros).
The breakdown of total revenues for the first quarter of 2024 by operating segment in comparison with the first quarter of 2023 is as follows:
(million euros)
1st Quarter 2024
% weight
1st Quarter 2023
% weight absolute
Changes
% organic
- excluding non- recurring
Domestic
2,806
71.4
2,843
73.9
(37)
(1.3)
(1.3)
Brazil
1,134
28.9
1,012
26.3
122
12.1
8.1
Other Operations
-
-
-
-
-
Adjustments and eliminations
(10)
(0.3)
(8)
(0.2)
(2)
Consolidated Total
3,930
100.0
3,847
100.0
83
2.2
1.2
The organic change in consolidated Group revenues is calculated by excluding the effect of changes in exchange
rates2 (+ 36 million euros) and changes in the scope of consolidation.
TIM Group EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 came to 1,420 million euros (1,039 million euros in the first quarter of 2023, +36.7% in reported terms; +1.6% in organic terms).
The breakdown of EBITDA and the EBITDA margin broken down by operating segment for the first quarter of
2024 compared with the first quarter of 2023, are as follows:
(million euros)
1st Quarter 2024
% weight
1st Quarter 2023
% weight absolute
Changes
% organic
- excluding non- recurring
Domestic
886
62.4
582
56.0
304
52.2
(3.4)
% of Revenues
31.6
20.5
11.1pp
(0.8)pp
Brazil
535
37.7
459
44.2
76
16.6
11.8
% of Revenues
47.2
45.4
1.8pp
1.6pp
Other Operations
(2)
(0.1)
(2)
(0.2)
-
Adjustments and eliminations
1
-
-
-
1
Consolidated Total
1,420
100.0
1,039
100.0
381
36.7
1.6
Organic EBITDA - net of the non-recurring items amounted to 1,500 million euros; the EBITDA margin was
38.2% (1,476 million euros in the first quarter of 2023, with an EBITDA margin of 38.0%).
EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was affected by non-recurring charges totalling 80 million euros, mainly relating to provisions and charges for wage subsidies and individual redundancy plans, as provided for in the trade union agreement signed by the Parent Company TIM S.p.A. with the Trade Unions on March 29, 2024. This performance was also down to provisions for regulatory disputes and potential liabilities related to them, and to the development of non-recurring projects.
EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was affected by non-recurring charges for a total of 420 million euros, mainly relating to personnel costs and personnel provisions, relating also to the application of Art. 4 of Law No. 92 of June 28, 2012.
2The average exchange rates used for the translation into euro (expressed in terms of units of local currency per 1 euro) were 5.37650 in the first quarter of 2024 and 5.57246 in the first quarter of 2023 for the Brazilian real; for the U.S. dollar, the rates were 1.08601 for the first quarter of 2024 and 1.07301 for the first quarter of 2023. The effect of the change in exchange rates is calculated by applying the foreign currency translation rates used for the current period to the period under comparison.
7
Organic EBITDA, net of the non-recurring items, is calculated as follows:
(million euros)
1st Quarter
2024
1st Quarter
2023
Changes
absolute
%
EBITDA
1,420
1,039
381
36.7
Foreign currency financial statements translation effect
17
(17)
Non-recurring expenses (income)
80
420
(340)
ORGANIC EBITDA - excluding non-recurring items
1,500
1,476
24
1.6
% of Revenues
38.2
Exchange rate fluctuations mainly related to the Brazil Business Unit.
38.0 0.2pp
TIM Group EBIT for the first quarter of 2024 came to 207 million euros (-162 million euros in the first quarter of 2023).
Organic EBIT - net of the non-recurring items amounted to 287 million euros (263 million euros in the first quarter of 2023), with an EBITDA margin of 7.3% (6.8% in the first quarter of 2023).
Organic EBIT, net of the non-recurring items, was calculated as follows:
(million euros)
1st Quarter
2024
1st Quarter 2023
Changes
absolute
%
EBIT
207
(162)
369
-
Foreign currency financial statements translation effect
5
(5)
Non-recurring expenses (income)
80
ORGANIC EBIT - excluding non-recurring items
287
- (340)
- 24
9.1
The Net loss attributable to Owners of the Parent for the first quarter of 2024, was 400 million euros (-689 million euros in the first quarter of 2023), suffering the negative impact of net non-recurring expenses for 93 million euros (427 million euros in the first quarter of 2023).
The TIM Group headcount at March 31, 2024 was 47,168, including 37,658 in Italy (47,180 at December 31, 2023, including 37,670 in Italy).
Capital expenditures and expenses for mobile telephone licenses/spectrum for the first quarter of 2024 were 940 million euros (837 million euros in the first quarter of 2023).
Capex is broken down as follows by operating segment:
(million euros)
1st Quarter 2024
1st Quarter 2023
Change
% weight
% weight
Domestic
688
73.2
606
72.4
82
Brazil
252
26.8
231
27.6
21
Other Operations
-
-
-
-
-
Adjustments and eliminations
-
-
-
-
-
Consolidated Total
940
100.0
837
100.0
103
% of Revenues
23.9
21.8
2.1pp
Specifically:
- the Domestic Business Unit made industrial investments of 688 million euros, with a significant portion aimed at the development of FTTC/FTTH networks. The increase of 82 million euros compared to the first quarter of 2023 is mainly due to the FiberCop's higher capital expenditure in FTTH and NRRP-related projects;
- the Brazil Business Unit recorded capital expenditure of 252 million euros in the first quarter of 2024 (231 million euros in the first quarter of 2023). Excluding the impact of changes in exchange rates (+9 million euros), capex increased slightly compared to the first quarter of 2023 (+12 million euros). The slight increase is due to the acceleration of investments in 5G technology and Cyber Security, partially offset by the completion of investments relating to the integration of the Oi Group's activities and the reduction in the development of the 4G network.
Adjusted Net Financial Debt amounted to 26,644 million euros at March 31, 2024, an increase of 988 million euros compared to December 31, 2023 (25,656 million euros). This came as a net effect of operating and financial requirements related in part to the management of lease debts and the payment of dividends in Brazil, and was also impacted to the tune of 249 million euros by the seizure of liquid assets held by TIM S.p.A. ordered by the
8
investigating judge of the Court of Milan on February 8, 2024 as part of an alleged fraud in extra paid services; the full return of the seized assets was ordered at the end of April 2024.
The Group's Operating Free Cash Flow for the first quarter of 2024 was essentially nil (+298 million euros in the first quarter of 2023).
Equity Free Cash Flow for the first quarter of 2024 came to -790 million euros (-117 million euros in the first quarter of 2023). This financial measure represents the free cash flow available for the remuneration of own capital, to repay debt and to cover any financial investments and payments of licenses and frequencies.
For a better understanding of the information, the table below shows the various ways by which the Net Financial Debt can be shown:
(million euros)
3.31.2024
(a)
12.31.2023
(b)
Change (a-b)
Net financial debt carrying amount
26,810
25,776
1,034
Reversal of fair value measurement of derivatives and related
(166)
(120)
(46)
financial liabilities/assets
Adjusted Net Financial Debt
26,644
25,656
988
Leases
(5,274)
(5,307)
33
Adjusted Net Financial Debt - After Lease
21,370
20,349
1,021
Net financial debt carrying amount amounted to 26,810 million euros at March 31, 2024, an increase of 1,034 million euros compared to December 31, 2023 (25,776 million euros). The reversal of the fair value measurement of derivatives and related financial liabilities/assets records an annual change of negative 46 million euros due to the dynamics of the interest rate markets; this valuation adjusts the booked Net Financial Debt with no monetary effect.
Adjusted Net Financial Debt - After Lease (net of lease contracts) was equal to 21,370 million euros at March 31, 2024, up by 1,021 million euros compared to December 31, 2023 (20,349 million euros).
As of March 31, 2024, the TIM Group's available liquidity margin was equal to 6,974 million euros and calculated considering:
- "Cash and cash equivalents" and "Current securities other than investments" for a total of 2,974 million euros (4,695 million euros at December 31, 2023), also including 738 million euros (nominal value) in repurchase agreements expiring by July 2024;
- Sustainability-linkedRevolving Credit Facility amounting to 4,000 million euros, totally available.
This margin is sufficient until 31 March, 2024 to cover Group financial liabilities (current and otherwise) falling due over the next 20 months. The amount of the margin was affected by the aforementioned seizure of liquid assets totaling 249 million euros, which were ordered to be returned in full at the end of April 2024.
It should be noted that the sale of non-recourse trade receivables to factoring companies completed in the first quarter of 2024 had a positive effect of 838 million euros on net financial debt at March 31, 2024 (1,135 million euros at December 31, 2023).
9
RESULTS OF THE BUSINESS UNITS
Domestic
Revenues
Domestic Business Unit revenues amounted to 2,806 million euros, down 37 million euros compared to the first quarter of 2023 (-1.3%). In organic terms, these were down by 36 million euros (-1.3% on the first quarter of 2023).
Revenues from stand-alone services amounted to 2,584 million euros (+33 million euros compared to the first quarter of 2023, +1.3%), thanks to the growth in ICT and Multimedia revenues despite the impact of a competitive market on the customer base; in organic terms, these were up by 34 million euros compared to the first quarter of 2023 (+1.3%).
In detail:
- Revenues from stand-alone services in the Fixed market amounted to 1,923 million euros, up on the first quarter of 2023 (+1.4% in organic terms) mainly due to the growth in revenues from ICT solutions (+26 million euros compared to the first quarter of 2023, +7.0%) and in Multimedia revenues; these were partially offset by a decrease in accesses;
- Revenues from stand-alone services in the Mobile market amounted to 682 million euros (+3 million euros compared to the first quarter of 2023, +0.4% in organic terms), mainly thanks to ARPU figures remaining stable.
Handset and Bundle & Handset revenues, including the change in work in progress, amounted to 222 million euros in the first quarter of 2024, down by 70 million euros compared to the same period of the previous year, mainly due to the benefit during the first quarter of 2023 of the commercial agreement entered into between TIM and FiberCop (on the one hand) and Open Fiber (on the other) concerning "white areas" (areas with low population density with no prospect of private investment in ultra-broadband). This agreement provided that Open Fiber would purchase from FiberCop the right of use (IRU) for overhead infrastructure and access links to the customer's home.
Below, revenues are broken down by: Consumer and Small Medium Business, Enterprise, Wholesale National Market, Wholesale International Market, Other; complete with an analytical description of the scope of reference, in line with the representation of previous periods. Following the completion of the delayering operation, with the subsequent sale of NetCo, this representation will be modified and integrated with the reorganization of domestic activities in the TIM Consumer and TIM Enterprise areas.
- Consumer and Small Medium Business (SMB). The segment consists of all Fixed and Mobile voice and Internet services and products managed and developed for individuals and families (of public telephony, caring and the administrative management of customers) and for and for customers of SMEs (small and medium- sized enterprises) and SOHO (small office home office);; it includes the company TIM Retail, which coordinates the activities of its stores).
(million euros)
1st Quarter
1st Quarter
2024
2023
(a)
(b)
absolute
Changes
(a-b)
organic
- excluding
non-
recurring
Consumer and Small Medium Business
1,369
1,379
(10)
(0.8)
(0.8)
Service revenues
1,244
1,247
(3)
(0.3)
(0.3)
Handset and Bundle & Handset revenues
125
132
(7)
(5.2)
(5.2)
in organic terms, the revenues of the Consumer and SMB segment totalled 1,369 million euros (-10 million euros compared to the first quarter of 2023, -0.8%) and show a trend affected by the challenging competition. The trend seen in total revenues also applied, albeit less pronounced, to revenues from services, which amounted to 1,244 million euros, down by 3 million euros compared to the first quarter of 2023 (- 0.3%).
In addition:
- Revenues from stand-alone services in the Mobile market amounted to 497 million euros in organic terms (-16 million euros, -3.2% compared to the first quarter of 2023). The impact of the competitive dynamic remains, reflected in the reduction of the customer base calling; revenues from traffic are down due to the progressive reduction of interconnection tariffs;
- Revenues from stand-alone services in the Fixed market amounted to 747 million euros in organic terms (+13 million euros, +1.8% compared to the first quarter of 2023), mainly due to the growth in Lease ARPU, which more than offset the reduction in the customer base; higher revenues from Multimedia partnerships (+12.7%); and higher revenues from ICT solutions (+5%).
10
