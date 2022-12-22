Telecom Italia S p A : FiberCop and ISILINE sign co-investment agreement on fibre

FiberCop, TIM Group infrastructure operator, and ISILINE have signed a co-investment agreement to create the Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) fibre optic access network in the province of Cuneo.



The agreement entails ISILINE integrating its fibre optic network with FiberCop's access network so as to develop the Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) access market, with fibre optic connections reaching homes in the towns of Borgo San Dalmazzo, Busca, Boves, Cavallermaggiore, Cervasca and Beinette.



ISILINE 's participation in the co-investment offer is part of FiberCop's investment plan which will ensure FTTH coverage to over 60% of households in the country.



The agreement reached confirms the effectiveness of the co-investment model, which allows all interested operators to participate in the deployment of optical fibre in Italy. Moreover, it speeds up the process of overcoming the digital divide in the country and allows households and businesses to choose ultrabroadband connections with speeds of over 1 Gigabit per second, thereby assuring the best performance currently technologically available.



***

FiberCop is the infrastructure company controlled by TIM (58%) together with KKR Infrastructure (37.5%) and Fastweb (4.5%), and its goal is to digitalise the country by deploying Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) optical fibre connections.

FiberCop operates on the basis of a co-investment model and is the first case in Europe to see the new European Electronic Communications Code applied at national level.

The company provides operators with fibre optic passive access services, operating with maximum efficiency and to protect people and the environment.

FiberCop provides UBB connections to over 94% of fixed lines thanks to FTTC and FTTH technologies and will continue to develop FTTH coverage with a connection speed of over 1 Gigabit, with the aim of covering over 60% of households nationwide.

FiberCop aims to make a critical contribution to reducing the digital divide in Italy, speeding up the process of customers switching from copper to fibre.

***





Since 1995 ISILINE s.r.l. has been Cuneo's local network operator.

The agreement reached will enable the Saluzzo-based operator to broaden coverage of FTTH services, extending its proprietary infrastructure to new municipalities in the province of Cuneo.

Since 2014 Isiline has invested to expand the infrastructure used for its fibre optic network, connecting institutions, businesses and homes in the Cuneo area.

The current agreement will allow Isiline to add to the 100,000 households already covered by the service.

In addition to enabling the direct connection of its customers, Isiline's ramified network infrastructure also provides interconnection to the top level of network unbundling currently under way by other public and private operators, rapidly expanding coverage of VHCN (Very High Capacity Network) services to provide to its customers.

Rome, 22 December 2022