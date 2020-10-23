Telecom Italia S p A : Italy vetoes 5G deal between Fastweb and China's Huawei - sources

ROME, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Italy has prevented telecoms group
Fastweb from signing a supply deal with Huawei for its
5G core network, two sources close to the matter said, the
clearest sign yet Rome is adopting a tougher stance against the
Chinese telecoms equipment maker.
At a cabinet meeting late on Thursday, the government used
its special vetting powers to block Fastweb, the Italian unit of
Swisscom, from implementing a supply deal with Huawei
in the most sensitive part of its fifth generation mobile
network, the sources said.
"The government has vetoed the operation, asking Fastweb to
diversify its suppliers," a senior government source told
Reuters.
Huawei declined to comment. No comment was immediately
available from Fastweb.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Elvira Pollina; Additional
reporting and editing by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Jan Harvey)