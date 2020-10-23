Log in
Telecom Italia S p A : Italy vetoes 5G deal between Fastweb and China's Huawei - sources

10/23/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

ROME, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Italy has prevented telecoms group Fastweb from signing a supply deal with Huawei for its 5G core network, two sources close to the matter said, the clearest sign yet Rome is adopting a tougher stance against the Chinese telecoms equipment maker.

At a cabinet meeting late on Thursday, the government used its special vetting powers to block Fastweb, the Italian unit of Swisscom, from implementing a supply deal with Huawei in the most sensitive part of its fifth generation mobile network, the sources said.

"The government has vetoed the operation, asking Fastweb to diversify its suppliers," a senior government source told Reuters.

Huawei declined to comment. No comment was immediately available from Fastweb. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Elvira Pollina; Additional reporting and editing by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Jan Harvey)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SWISSCOM AG 0.30% 469.8 Delayed Quote.-8.62%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -1.64% 0.3188 Delayed Quote.-41.75%
