Telecom Italia S p A : Italy vetoes 5G deal between Fastweb and China's Huawei - sources

ROME, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Italy has prevented telecoms group Fastweb from signing a supply deal with Huawei for its 5G core network, two sources close to the matter said, the clearest sign yet Rome is adopting a tougher stance against the Chinese telecoms equipment maker.

At a cabinet meeting late on Thursday, the government used its special vetting powers to block Fastweb, the Italian unit of Swisscom, from implementing a supply deal with Huawei in the most sensitive part of its fifth generation mobile network, the sources said.

"The government has vetoed the operation, asking Fastweb to diversify its suppliers," a senior government source told Reuters.

