  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:03 2022-12-12 am EST
0.2070 EUR   +1.72%
Telecom Italia S p A : Sparkle Launches SASE Connect for the Security of...

12/12/2022 | 05:43am EST
Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top global operators, announces the launch of SASE Connect to improve the security of international corporate networks.

The increasing adoption of remote working and the growing migration of business applications to the cloud requires corporate data, whether hosted in the cloud or in 'on premise' systems, to be available to employees regardless of their location, any time and in total security.

Sparkle's SASE Connect is an innovative suite of fully integrated security and network services that enables secure access to the international corporate network regardless of the physical location of the device and the connection used. Based on the Secure Access Service Edge1 concept, the solution applies a cloud-based approach to networking and security: the corporate network and its devices are protected from security threats directly at its sources of connection or "edges" rather than at its data center. As a result, remote workers, IoT devices, branch offices and applications are protected before their traffic reaches a multitude of destinations.

SASE Connect complements and enhances Sparkle's SD-WAN solution - launched last year and already adopted by several enterprises in the Food, Manufacturing, Fashion, Energy and Tourism sectors - by providing unique suites for the settlement and management of secure connectivity and a single point of contact for the full service.

Already celebrated by MEF with the "Business Impact Award" for its Proof of Concept on Remote Employee Access to Cloud, Sparkle's SASE Connect is the optimal solution for enterprises looking for high-performance and secure connectivity perfectly integrated with public and private cloud services worldwide. The solution leverages Sparkle's state-of-the-art global network for direct and high-speed connectivity to the cloud as well as its Security Operation Center (SOC) for the continuous monitoring of network traffic and the prevention, detection, analysis and response to cyber threats.

With the launch of SASE Connect, Sparkle enriches its portfolio of enterprise solutions - including also MPLS, Ethernet, managed SD-WAN, Cloud connect, Multicloud automation services, IoT connectivity and telephony services - aimed at connecting enterprises' international sites and manage communications both within their internal premises and with their external ecosystems.

(1) According to Gartner® Glossary - as on December 2, 2022 - "Security access service edge" (SASE) delivers converged network and security as a service capabilities, including SD-WAN, SWG, CASB, NGFW and zero trust network access (ZTNA). SASE supports branch office, remote worker and on-premises secure access use cases. SASE is primarily delivered as a service and enables zero trust access based on the identity of the device or entity, combined with real-time context and security and compliance policies. GARTNER is the registered trademark and service mark of Gartner Inc., and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or internationally and has been used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Sparkle

Sparkle is TIM Group's Global Operator, first international service provider in Italy and among the top worldwide, with a proprietary backbone of more than 600,000 km of fiber spanning from Europe to Africa, the Americas and Asia. Leveraging its global IP, Data, Cloud, Data Center, Mobile Data and Voice Platforms, Sparkle offers a full range of ICT solutions to Enterprises, Internet Service Providers, OTTs, Media and Content Players, Application Service Providers as well as Fixed and Mobile operators. Its sales force is active worldwide and distributed over 32 countries.

Find out more about Sparkle following its Twitter and Linkedin profiles or visiting the website tisparkle.com

Media Contacts:

+39 06 368 78231

sparkle.communication@tisparkle.com

Twitter: @TISparkle

Rome, 12 December 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 10:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 765 M 16 614 M 16 614 M
Net income 2022 -1 056 M -1 113 M -1 113 M
Net Debt 2022 23 252 M 24 504 M 24 504 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,41x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 4 280 M 4 511 M 4 511 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 51 887
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 0,20 €
Average target price 0,30 €
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-53.13%4 511
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-28.02%157 073
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.36%141 722
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.55%101 252
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.14%94 907
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-41.63%59 054