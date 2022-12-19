Advanced search
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:45 2022-12-19 am EST
0.2090 EUR   +2.90%
Telecom Italia S p A : TIM and Google Cloud launch the first 5g Edge Cloud...

12/19/2022 | 06:07am EST
TIM and Google Cloud today announced the launch of the first platform in Italy that enables smart mobility on TIM's Edge Cloud 5G technology. The innovative solution will make it possible to develop new applications dedicated to connected cars, smart mobility and other digital services in various fields.

The platform combines the Google Distributed Cloud Virtual software with TIM's Telco Cloud infrastructure and 5G mobile network, ensuring high-performance connectivity, greater flexibility in the configuration of applications and high security standards to uphold privacy requirements.

With this solution TIM and Google Cloud intend to provide new technological levers to Public Administration, companies, entrepreneurs, and startups to accelerate digital transformation in the country.

The project uses TIM's 5G network in the Bologna and Modena area and will allow MASA (Modena Automotive Smart Area) and the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia to test new solutions for self-driving and assisted cars, as well as applications for Advanced Cloud Mobility, which require dynamic and ultra-secure communication between vehicles and the road infrastructure and integration with smart city systems.

The initiative is part of the smart city development activities that TIM Enterprise - the new business unit of the Group dedicated to companies and public administration - is creating with TIM Urban Genius, a true virtual 'control room', equipped with digital technologies that offers a sustainable smart city model that has already been successfully adopted in various cities.

*****

TIM GROUP

TIM is the leading ICT group in Italy and Brazil, placing itself at the forefront of digital technologies. Develops optic-fiber fixed-line network infrastructure, which makes available to all the market, both through a capillary presence over the whole national territory and through Sparkle at international level.

TIM offers to families services and products of mobile and fixed-line telephony for communication and entertainment and accompanies small and medium enterprises towards digitalization through a portfolio which is personalized to their needs. Cloud, IoT and Cybersecurity are at the center of TIM Enterprise end-to-end solutions for companies and public administrations, which develop the digital transformation of the country using the largest network of data centers in Italy, the expertise of Group companies such as Noovle, Olivetti and Telsy, and through partnerships with groups of primary importance.

In Brazil, TIM Brasil is one of the main players in the South American telecommunications market and a leader in 4G coverage.

In developing its business, the Group has adopted a sustainability strategy based on the objectives of climate strategy, the circular economy, digital growth and gender equality and aims to become carbon neutral in 2030 and achieve zero net emissions by 2040. It also supports projects of high social interest via TIM Foundation.

Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology - all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

Rome, 19 December 2022

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 10:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
