    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
05:31:22 2023-04-21
0.2750 EUR   -2.31%
Telecom Italia S p A : TIM grows in the Cybersecurity market and acquires TS-WAY

04/21/2023 | 05:00am EDT
TIM is growing on the cybersecurity market and has acquired TS-Way, an Italian company specialized in prevention and analysis services for IT attacks (cyber threat intelligence). The transaction was completed through Telsy, a Group company focused on the cybersecurity sector, which operates under the scope of TIM Enterprise.
The initiative enhances and completes the portfolio of cybersecurity solutions supporting large companies and the Public Administration, and is a further step in the consolidation of TIM Enterprise's leadership as Italy's biggest ICT platform in cybersecurity, IOT and the cloud.
"With this transaction will see further growth on the cybersecurity market and strengthen our expertise in managing even more complex cyber risks", remarked Eugenio Santagata, Chief Public Affairs & Security Officer of TIM and CEO of Telsy. "We are satisfied that TS-Way has joined the Group, which means we can integrate an innovative and entirely Italian platform with the aim of improving the offer for our customers. This means we can also provide qualified experts and increasingly cutting-edge tools available to everyone."
In particular, the acquisition means we can strengthen oversight of the cyber threat intelligence and services linked to predictive defence. The aim is to prevent IT risks and incidents also by researching vulnerabilities that are not yet known to the public and at the same time enhance the offer of security solutions and services. Strengthening these areas will support integration with activities already entirely carried out in Italy by the Security Operation Centers (SOC) and Response Teams (RT) of the TIM Group.

Rome, 21 April 2023

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 08:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
