Telecom Italia S p A : Sparkle Launches Albania Crossing, the New Direct Route...

Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top ten global operators, announces the launch of Albania Crossing, the new direct route connecting Athens to Milan.

Built in cooperation with Albtelecom, the largest telecommunication company in Albania, and already operational, the new optical fiber link crosses Albania, the Bari-Durres submarine cable and the Italian backbone, establishing the shortest path from Athens to Milan with the possibility to reach all the other major hubs in Western Europe, thanks to Sparkle's extensive continental network.

Albania Crossing sets itself as a fast and diversified route from the Balkans to Western Europe, offering the best performance in terms of latency compared to existing terrestrial links connecting Athens with Milan. As a result, regional and international telecom players and content providers can benefit from diversified and reliable capacity solutions, available in 100G multiples.

Albania Crossing is Sparkle's sixth route connecting the south-eastern area of the Mediterranean basin to the rest of the world, in addition to the existing submarine ring and to the terrestrial fiber links through Sofia, thus enabling the implementation of a robust and fully redundant connectivity.

The new link is part of a wider expansion strategy that leverages on Athens as an increasingly relevant regional cross-point and on Milan as a gravitational Internet and Cloud hub in mainland Europe to cater the needs of diversified and resilient connectivity between the Balkans, Middle East and Europe.

Rome, 23 June 2021