    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Telecom Italia S p A : Sparkle Launches Albania Crossing, the New Direct Route...

06/23/2021 | 05:07am EDT
Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top ten global operators, announces the launch of Albania Crossing, the new direct route connecting Athens to Milan.

Built in cooperation with Albtelecom, the largest telecommunication company in Albania, and already operational, the new optical fiber link crosses Albania, the Bari-Durres submarine cable and the Italian backbone, establishing the shortest path from Athens to Milan with the possibility to reach all the other major hubs in Western Europe, thanks to Sparkle's extensive continental network.

Albania Crossing sets itself as a fast and diversified route from the Balkans to Western Europe, offering the best performance in terms of latency compared to existing terrestrial links connecting Athens with Milan. As a result, regional and international telecom players and content providers can benefit from diversified and reliable capacity solutions, available in 100G multiples.

Albania Crossing is Sparkle's sixth route connecting the south-eastern area of the Mediterranean basin to the rest of the world, in addition to the existing submarine ring and to the terrestrial fiber links through Sofia, thus enabling the implementation of a robust and fully redundant connectivity.

The new link is part of a wider expansion strategy that leverages on Athens as an increasingly relevant regional cross-point and on Milan as a gravitational Internet and Cloud hub in mainland Europe to cater the needs of diversified and resilient connectivity between the Balkans, Middle East and Europe.

About Sparkle

Sparkle is TIM Group's fully owned Global Operator, first international service provider in Italy and among the top ten worldwide, with a proprietary backbone of more than 600,000 km of fiber spanning from Europe to Africa, the Americas and Asia. Leveraging its global IP, Data, Cloud, Data Center, Mobile Data and Voice Platforms, Sparkle offers a full range of ICT solutions to Enterprises, Internet Service Providers, OTTs, Media and Content Players, Application Service Providers as well as Fixed and Mobile operators. Its sales force is active worldwide and distributed over 33 countries.

Find out more about Sparkle following its Twitter and LinkedIn profiles or visiting the website tisparkle.com.

Rome, 23 June 2021

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 09:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 15 635 M 18 666 M 18 666 M
Net income 2021 744 M 888 M 888 M
Net Debt 2021 20 358 M 24 306 M 24 306 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 2,26%
Capitalization 9 323 M 11 101 M 11 131 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 52 338
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 0,43 €
Average target price 0,55 €
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.13.94%11 101
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.02%233 376
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.6.87%133 385
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.41%128 659
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.20%101 522
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.26%95 366