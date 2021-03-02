Telecom Italia S p A : TIM JOINS THE NASDAQ SUSTAINABLE BOND NETWORK

TIM joins the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network, the sustainable finance platform managed by Nasdaq that brings together investors, issuers, investment banks and specialised organisations.

In order to celebrate the initiative, TIM's logo has been projected onto the Nasdaq Tower of Times Square, in the heart of Manhattan, the symbolic location of the city of New York.

In joining the Nasdaq Sustainable Bond Network, TIM will further strengthen its public of potential international investors and those more sensitive to ESG topics. The network provides financial information and data on the sustainable development goals of listed companies and is a strategic point of reference for the selection and monitoring of sustainable investments.

With its participation in the Nasdaq network, TIM confirms its commitment to a more sustainable future and takes another important step forward in the path started by the company after the recent publication of the Sustainability Financing Framework and last January's issue of the first Sustainability Bond, worth 1 billion euros.

