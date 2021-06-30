Log in
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
Telecom Italia S p A : TIM completes the acquisition of Bt Italia's business units

06/30/2021
TIM announced today it has completed the acquisition of BT Italia's business units serving customers in the public administration and Small & Medium Enterprise in Italy (SME).

The transaction, first announced on 10 December 2020, has been cleared by the relevant Authorities and includes customer support for the SMB business unit delivered from Atlanet, the BT's contact centre in Palermo.

The transaction, which is in line with TIM Group's 2021-2023 'Beyond Connectivity' strategic plan, aims to leverage its product factories to expand the range of services for the digital transformation of the public administration and strengthen its offering of solutions tailored for the SME market.

BT will maintain a strong presence in Italy serving large enterprises and multinational companies, including access points to its global network.

Rome, 30 June 2021

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 18:10:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
