Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Telecom Italia S.p.A.    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telecom Italia S p A : TIM single sponsor at Sanremo giving away 365 days of...

03/01/2021 | 08:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For the fifth year running, TIM is the single sponsor of the annual Italian music festival held in Sanremo and will be among the protagonists of the seventy-first song contest starting tomorrow under the artistic direction of Amadeus.

TIM will provide entertainment on the competition evenings with an innovative short quiz that will give TIM fixed and mobile consumer customers the opportunity to win numerous prizes every day and a fantastic final super-prize: a 365-day trip, in a suite, for four people on a round the world cruise with Costa Cruises to be enjoyed over 10 years. The winner will be declared on the final evening. The name will be proclaimed live, just before giving that of the winner of the Festival.

The game involves watching the adverts that will be broadcast during the Festival evenings, identifying the 'magic' letters highlighted in each video and entering them on the dedicated TIM website - concorsotimunica.tim.it - to compete for the draw. Every day, important prizes will be awarded, inspired by eco-sustainability: from hybrid cars to organic food products. Costa Smeralda too, the ship hosting the winner, is the first in the fleet powered by liquefied natural gas, the most advanced green technology in the maritime sector.

The commercials, which are set in the living rooms of 10 Italian families in Turin, Genoa, Rome, Pisa, Catania, Naples, Venice, Milan, Sanremo and Castel Del Monte, star Amadeus, who, like a modern day genie of magical devices, will appear in the respective homes to dance and have fun with the viewers to the beat of Mina's song 'Questa è TIM'.
On the final evening, a 120-second advert will describe the wonderful journey, as a prelude to the fantastic adventures that await the winner of the first prize.

Furthermore, once again this year the TIM Data Room, which analyses 'sentiment' on the web, will follow all the trends related to the Sanremo Festival: from guests to hosts, analysing the opinions expressed on social networks.

From today, TIMMUSIC's social media channels will feature 'Revealed', the new format that some of the singers will use to answer the quick fire questions sent by fans. While TIMVISION will broadcast 'Casa Comello': presenter Lodovica will open the doors to her living room to meet some of the stars of this year's Festival and put them to the test with some entertaining challenges on the history of the event. The podcasts and playlists of the two formats will be available on the TIMMUSIC App.

Rome, 1 March 2021

Disclaimer

Telecom Italia S.p.A. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 13:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
08:40aTELECOM ITALIA S P A  : TIM single sponsor at Sanremo giving away 365 days of...
PU
02/26Brazil regulator approves 5G spectrum auction rules, no Huawei ban
RE
02/24European shares end higher on upbeat German data
RE
02/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Lowe’s, Square, Softbank
02/24TELECOM ITALIA S P A  : Gruppo TIM Affirms FY21 Targets
MT
02/23TELECOM ITALIA S P A  : Italy's TIM Posts 2020 Profit Surge on Realignment of Ta..
MT
02/23TELECOM ITALIA S P A  : sees profit, sales stabilising this year as CEO eyes new..
RE
02/23TIM : Board of Directors approves financial report at 31...
PU
02/23TIM : The Board of Directors has approved TIM's 2021-2023...
PU
02/23TIM : BoD approves slate for renewal
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15 841 M 19 077 M 19 077 M
Net income 2020 1 154 M 1 390 M 1 390 M
Net Debt 2020 22 835 M 27 500 M 27 500 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,67x
Yield 2020 2,80%
Capitalization 8 637 M 10 450 M 10 402 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,99x
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 52 464
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 0,53 €
Last Close Price 0,39 €
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.4.11%10 450
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-5.87%228 840
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.28%118 838
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.25%93 665
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.50%86 260
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY10.75%62 510
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ