Telecom Italia S p A : readying reply to antitrust probe on DAZN deal-sources

MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) is
working on measures it will submit to Italy's antitrust
authority after the regulator opened a probe over a deal between
the telecoms group and sport streaming service DAZN, two sources
close to the matter said.
TIM's partnership with DAZN, which has won domestic rights
to screen Italy's top-flight soccer matches, has drawn scrutiny
from the antitrust watchdog, which earlier this month started
investigating the accord saying it could affect competition.
One of the remedies TIM plans to propose to allay the
regulator's concerns is a pledge not to bundle its broadband
offer with TIM Vision pay-TV services, one of the sources said.
TIM has clinched the DAZN deal as part of a push to develop
so-called adjacent businesses, such as cloud, cybersecurity and
pay-TV services, under a new three-year plan.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Giulio Piovaccari;
editing by Valentina Za)