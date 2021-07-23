Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telecom Italia S p A : readying reply to antitrust probe on DAZN deal-sources

07/23/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
MILAN, July 23 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) is working on measures it will submit to Italy's antitrust authority after the regulator opened a probe over a deal between the telecoms group and sport streaming service DAZN, two sources close to the matter said.

TIM's partnership with DAZN, which has won domestic rights to screen Italy's top-flight soccer matches, has drawn scrutiny from the antitrust watchdog, which earlier this month started investigating the accord saying it could affect competition.

One of the remedies TIM plans to propose to allay the regulator's concerns is a pledge not to bundle its broadband offer with TIM Vision pay-TV services, one of the sources said.

TIM has clinched the DAZN deal as part of a push to develop so-called adjacent businesses, such as cloud, cybersecurity and pay-TV services, under a new three-year plan.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 15 693 M 18 456 M 18 456 M
Net income 2021 658 M 774 M 774 M
Net Debt 2021 20 287 M 23 858 M 23 858 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 2,52%
Capitalization 8 121 M 9 554 M 9 551 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 52 338
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 0,37 €
Average target price 0,52 €
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-0.74%10 863
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-4.77%233 417
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.8.60%136 083
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.57%130 586
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.15%101 282
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.41%94 734