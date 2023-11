Nov 5 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia SpA:

* OFFER VALUES FIXED NETWORK UP TO 22 BILLION EUROS AND ALLOWS GROUP TO REDUCE DEBT BY AROUND 14 BILLION EUROS

* TELECOM ITALIA - CLOSING EXPECTED BY SUMMER 2024

* TELECOM ITALIA - CEO MANDATED TO RECEIVE AN IMPROVED OFFER FOR SPARKLE

* TELECOM ITALIA- BINDING OFFER VALUES NETCO (EXCLUDING SPARKLE) AT ENTERPRISE VALUE OF 18.8 BLN EUROS, WITHOUT CONSIDERING ANY UPSIDES ASSOCIATED TO THE POTENTIAL TRANSFER OF PART OF THE DEBT TO NETCO-

* TELECOM ITALIA- OFFER ASSUMES THAT CLOSING WILL OCCUR BY SUMMER 2024 ;FORESEES THAT PRICE OF BUSINESS UNIT TO BE CONTRIBUTED TO FIBERCOP WILL BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENTS

* TELECOM ITALIA- AT CLOSING, TIM WILL HAVE A SOLID CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND A NET DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO OF LESS THAN 2X (AFTER LEASE).

* TELECOM ITALIA- FOR NON-BINDING OFFER ON SPARKLE, BOARD CONSIDERED IT UNSATISFACTORY & MANDATED TO VERIFY POSSIBILITY OF RECEIVING BINDING OFFER AT HIGHER VALUE , DEADLINE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO DEC 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: