Telecom Italia Says Network-Assets Suitors Submitted New Offers

Telecom Italia SpA said it has received two new nonbinding offers for its fixed-line network assets from a consortium formed by Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA and Macquarie Group Ltd., and from KKR & Co.

The Italian telecommunications company said late Tuesday that its board will consider the offers at a meeting scheduled for May 4.

Terms of the offers weren't disclosed.

Telecom Italia previously said the initial bids for a new company to be set up, known as NetCo, from the CDP-Macquarie consortium and from KKR needed improvement.

