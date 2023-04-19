Advanced search
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:08:08 2023-04-19 am EDT
0.3110 EUR   -0.26%
01:20aTelecom Italia Says Network-Assets Suitors Submitted New Offers
DJ
01:12aCDP and KKR raise bids for Telecom Italia's network
AN
04/18Telecom Italia Receives Two New Bids for Netco
MT
Telecom Italia Says Network-Assets Suitors Submitted New Offers

04/19/2023 | 01:20am EDT
By Adria Calatayud


Telecom Italia SpA said it has received two new nonbinding offers for its fixed-line network assets from a consortium formed by Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA and Macquarie Group Ltd., and from KKR & Co.

The Italian telecommunications company said late Tuesday that its board will consider the offers at a meeting scheduled for May 4.

Terms of the offers weren't disclosed.

Telecom Italia previously said the initial bids for a new company to be set up, known as NetCo, from the CDP-Macquarie consortium and from KKR needed improvement.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 1.36% 53.03 Delayed Quote.14.24%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.14% 180.55 Delayed Quote.7.95%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 1.27% 0.3118 Delayed Quote.44.15%
