Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:12:07 2023-03-06 am EST
0.3190 EUR   +3.24%
04:07aTelecom Italia boosted by rival offer for landline grid
RE
03:50aTelecom Italia Shares Rise on Fresh Offer for Network Business
DJ
03:48aUS Futures, European Stocks Mixed
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telecom Italia Shares Rise on Fresh Offer for Network Business

03/06/2023 | 03:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adria Calatayud


Shares in Telecom Italia SpA rose Monday after the company said it had received a nonbinding offer for its network business from a consortium formed by Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA and Macquarie Group Ltd. that rivals an earlier bid by KKR & Co.

At 0832 GMT, shares in the Italian telecommunications company traded 3.6% higher at 0.32 euros ($0.34).

The offer, which expires at the end of March, is for a new company to be set up that would house TIM's network management and infrastructure assets, the company said.

TIM last month said KKR's offer for a stake in the network company didn't fully reflect the value of the assets and its expectations.

Analysts at Bryan Garnier said in a research note Monday that valuation is a key item in the discussion, together with the Italian state's stake and control in the new company. BG estimates the business is worth around EUR21.4 billion, but even a valuation around EUR20 billion should provide a significant support to TIM's current share price, the analysts said.


Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 0349ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. 2.06% 56.96 Delayed Quote.22.71%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 2.44% 189.99 Delayed Quote.11.09%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 3.46% 0.3193 Delayed Quote.42.86%
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
04:07aTelecom Italia boosted by rival offer for landline grid
RE
03:50aTelecom Italia Shares Rise on Fresh Offer for Network Business
DJ
03:48aUS Futures, European Stocks Mixed
DJ
03:46aEuropeans up; TIM good after CDP and Macquarie offer
AN
03:20aTelecom Italia shares jump on rival offer for landline grid
RE
03:18aEuropean shares open higher on Telecom Italia boost
RE
01:33aTelecom Italia Gets Alternative Bid for Network Assets From CDP, Macquarie
DJ
01:18aCDP and Macquarie send bid for TIM's network
AN
12:32aMarketmind: Hopeful market awaits Powell testimony
RE
03/05Italian State Lender CDP, Macquarie Jointly Bid for Telecom Italia's Network Grid
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 895 M 16 848 M 16 848 M
Net income 2022 -1 522 M -1 613 M -1 613 M
Net Debt 2022 20 317 M 21 536 M 21 536 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,08x
Yield 2022 0,59%
Capitalization 6 528 M 6 920 M 6 920 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 51 887
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 0,31 €
Average target price 0,31 €
Spread / Average Target -1,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.42.86%6 920
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED19.81%168 731
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.89%160 688
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.07%112 062
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.98%100 070
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED37.46%79 174