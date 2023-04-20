|
Telecom Italia : Still a high-leverage speculative game
|Sales 2023
15 991 M
17 528 M
17 528 M
|Net income 2023
-341 M
-374 M
-374 M
|Net Debt 2023
25 029 M
27 435 M
27 435 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|-17,8x
|Yield 2023
|-
|Capitalization
6 053 M
6 635 M
6 635 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,94x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,91x
|Nbr of Employees
|50 377
|Free-Float
|74,7%
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|18
|Last Close Price
|0,29 €
|Average target price
|0,31 €
|Spread / Average Target
|7,30%