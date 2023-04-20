Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Telecom Italia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIT   IT0003497168

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:22:54 2023-04-20 am EDT
0.2800 EUR   -2.10%
05:04aTelecom Italia : Still a high-leverage speculative game
Alphavalue
02:40aMilan up; Chinese bank does not touch rates
AN
04/19Communications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telecom Italia : Still a high-leverage speculative game

04/20/2023 | 05:04am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
All news about TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Analyst Recommendations on TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 15 991 M 17 528 M 17 528 M
Net income 2023 -341 M -374 M -374 M
Net Debt 2023 25 029 M 27 435 M 27 435 M
P/E ratio 2023 -17,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 053 M 6 635 M 6 635 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
EV / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 50 377
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 0,29 €
Average target price 0,31 €
Spread / Average Target 7,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pietro Labriola Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrián Calaza Chief Financial Officer
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Revenue, Information & Media Office
Herculano Aníbal Alves Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.32.22%6 635
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED33.14%187 547
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.17%163 543
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.75%122 436
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.66%103 064
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED43.65%87 728
