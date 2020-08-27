Log in
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.

(TIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/27 08:01:38 am
0.391 EUR   +0.67%
Telecom Italia, Tiscali Agree on Ultra-Broadband Partnership

08/27/2020 | 07:39am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Telecom Italia SpA and Italian telecom company Tiscali SpA have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a strategic partnership in the ultra-broadband market.

Under the agreement, Tiscali will have a commercial participation in a new co-investment project called FiberCop, which also include KKR Infrastructure Fund.

"The first step of the project is to streamline Tiscali's network, creating the conditions to facilitate the migration of its customers to FiberCop's ultra-broadband network," the companies said Thursday. "This will also allow Tiscali to substantially reduce the network infrastructure costs, avoiding duplications."

The parties will also discuss a possible future acquisition by Tiscali of a stake in FiberCop.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com; @pietrolombard10

Financials
Sales 2020 16 164 M 19 133 M 19 133 M
Net income 2020 1 052 M 1 245 M 1 245 M
Net Debt 2020 22 641 M 26 800 M 26 800 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,39x
Yield 2020 2,24%
Capitalization 8 173 M 9 659 M 9 674 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 55 076
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Telecom Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 0,52 €
Last Close Price 0,39 €
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luigi Gubitosi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Salvatore Rossi Chairman
Stefano Siragusa Chief Operations Officer
Giovanni Ronca Chief Financial Officer
Michele Gamberini Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A.-30.19%9 659
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.22%245 883
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-5.77%90 973
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.91%84 869
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-5.21%51 463
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY3.06%39 918
