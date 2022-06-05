Telecom Italia aims to maximise value, cut debt in break-up plan, CEO says

(Adds details)
TRENTO, Italy, June 5 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's (TIM)
will pursue a plan to split its landline network from
its service operations to maximise asset value for all its
shareholders and cut debt, the head of Italy's biggest telecoms
company said on Sunday.
Under pressure for years in its fiercely competitive
domestic market, Italy's former phone monopoly is seeking to
revamp its business via a full-blown separation of its domestic
fixed network assets to focus on retail and commercial
activities.
As part of a preliminary pact sealed with Italian state
lender CDP last week, TIM's network assets would be combined
with those of state-backed broadband rival Open Fiber to create
a single national network company under state
control.
But Telecom Italia's top investor Vivendi, whose
support is key for any deal to go through, said it would be
ready to evaluate other opportunities if the network value is
not recognised in the single broadband plan.
"The most important thing is to maximise the value of all
assets in the interest of all shareholders," Telecom CEO Pietro
Labriola said in response to a question over whether Vivendi's
stance could hamper the project.
CDP, which is TIM's second-largest investor with a 10%
stake, also owns 60% of Open Fiber.
Speaking at an economic event in Trento in northern Italy,
Labriola declined to say whether TIM was considering a full exit
from its landline network business with an outright sale.
He emphasised that any spin-off would be designed to cut
TIM's 23 billion euro ($24.65 billion) net debt.
"It is seems to me that all parties (involved in the single
network project) are interested in understanding quickly enough
if the plan is feasible," Labriola said, adding the creation of
a single fiber network could be completed in 12-18 months
A veteran in the telecoms sector, Labriola, who took the
helm of the company in January, is due to present a three-year
business plan on July 7 which will be focused on the break-up of
TIM's operations.
($1 = 0.9330 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, Elvira Pollina; Editing by
Catherine Evans and Jane Merriman)