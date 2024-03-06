Telecom Italia shareholders will vote upon the board renewal on April 23.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)
MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia directors (TIM) on Wednesday approved a slate of candidates for the renewal of the board of the former phone monopoly, proposing CEO Pietro Labriola for another mandate and business lawyer Alberta Figari for the role of chair, two sources told Reuters.
