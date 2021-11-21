Telecom Italia board to meet Sunday on KKR's takeover proposal

MILAN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The board of Telecom Italia (TIM)
will meet on Sunday at 1400 GMT over a takeover
proposal by U.S. fund KKR, which is already an investor
in the Italian phone group's fixed network, two sources close to
the matter said.
TIM's fixed network is its most prized asset and KKR's move
comes as Italy plans to deploy billions of euros of European
Union's recovery funds to boost digital connectivity in the
country and catch up with other member states.
KKR last year paid 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) for a
37.5% stake in FiberCop, the unit holding TIM's last-mile, or
secondary, network connecting street cabinets to people's homes.
With debt-laden TIM evaluating options for its fixed-line
grid to offset shrinking revenue and profits, KKR has readied a
proposal to buy the entire group and carve out the network among
other assets, another person with knowledge of the matter said.
KKR would like to see TIM's network merged with that of
rival Open Fiber and run as a government-regulated asset along
the model used by energy grid company Terna or gas grid
firm Snam, the person said.
The single network plan had been sponsored by the previous
government but ran out of steam under the current executive led
by former central banker Mario Draghi.
Under fire from TIM's leading investor Vivendi due
to the group's poor results, CEO Luigi Gubitosi has been looking
to revive it - opening up to the possibility of TIM ceding
control of the combined entity, something which Vivendi had
always been opposed to.
A Vivendi spokesperson on Sunday said the French media group
remained ready to work alongside Italy's authorities and
institutions for TIM's long-term success.
Looking to protect its investment, which would be heavily
diluted in a merger between FiberCop and Open Fiber, KKR has
been working on a project to buy TIM and then carve out assets,
sources had told Reuters.
TIM's fixed-line assets are deemed strategic by Italy's
government and state investor CDP has taken a 9.8% stake in the
former phone monopolist to oversee them.
CDP is present in both Terna and Snam, as well as gas
distribution grid Italgas, through its CDP Reti
investment vehicle which it set up in 2012 to hold stakes in
network assets.
KKR plan can only proceed with the government's assent
because Rome has special anti-takeover powers to shield
companies deemed of strategic importance from foreign bids.
Italy has so far used these so-called "golden powers" four
times since 2012 to veto foreign interests in the country. Two
of these have been under Draghi's ninth-month old government.
TIM's fixed network is also a key asset supporting the
group's 29 billion euro gross debt which was cut further below
the investment grade level by credit rating agency S&P on
Friday.
S&P said the single-network project could weaken TIM's
business profile if it lost control of the combined entity,
however it was impossible to evaluate the impact of a potential
transaction without knowing the details, because the proceeds
could also help TIM cut debt and counter falling revenues.
News of Sunday's extraordinary board meeting was first
reported by Italian daily Corriere della Sera's website.
($1 = 0.8859 euros)
(Additional reporting and writing by Valentina Za; editing by
Andrew Heavens and David Evans)